'Selling Sunset' 's Mary Fitzgerald on Ex Jason Oppenheim Dating Marie-Lou Nurk: 'Never Seen Him Happier'

Mary Fitzgerald is giving the seal of approval to her Selling Sunset co-star (and one-time flame) Jason Oppenheim's new girlfriend.

The reality star, 42, tells PEOPLE that Oppenheim, 45, and Marie-Lou Nurk are the real deal.

"I love them," Fitzgerald said at the AmfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. "We go out with them all the time. She's amazing, and I've never seen him happier."

The real-estate agent adds that she and her husband, Romain Bonnet, have enjoyed double dates with her colleague and his model girlfriend, where she's witnessed their chemistry firsthand.

"She's just very calm, very mellow," Fitzgerald says. "She's not a jealous person. She also lives in Paris, so they go back and forth, and he has a break, and she also doesn't want kids for the next 10 years."

Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Fitzgerald tells PEOPLE, "She's just a very, very easy person. Lovely, lovely girl. And very mature."

Oppenheim told ITV This Morning in June that he had "no plans of filming another relationship — or being in one, for that matter," following his December 2021 split from costar Chrishell Stause, five months after they went public with their relationship.

He and Nurk first met in July at a restaurant in Mykonos, Greece, where Oppenheim was vacationing with his brother, Brett. "I asked her to dinner the next day," Oppenheim previously told PEOPLE.

He added of Nurk, "She said yes, but then an hour before dinner, she's like, 'Is it cool if my friends come?' I'm like, 'Ah.' "

The two were first seen kissing on July 8, in a video obtained by PEOPLE and originally published by SWNS. A source later confirmed the identity of Oppenheim's love interest as the model to PEOPLE.

Since then, the couple have been enjoying nights out, whether it's been with Fitzgerald and Bonnet or on the red carpet.

Just days after taking in the premiere of the Netflix film Day Shift, the Selling Sunset star and Nurk attended the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere in August.

"Just another manic Monday (night)," Oppenheim captioned a carousel of photos and a video posted on Instagram.