'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Says Reality TV Is 'Not My Cup of Tea': It 'Makes Me Uneasy'

While Selling Sunset has been a boom for Mary Fitzgerald's business, she admits in a new essay that it has its downsides

By
Published on October 11, 2022 03:09 PM
Mary Fitzgerald at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards press room held at the Microsoft Theater on September 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Mary Fitzgerald is not buying what reality shows are selling.

In a new essay for Insider, the Selling Sunset star, 42, shared that the drama inherent in the TV genre is "actually not my cup of tea."

"Watching drama and people fighting makes me uneasy," she wrote. "Take our show's spinoff Selling the O.C., for example — that's more drama than I like to watch or be around on a daily basis. It's definitely a different show than Selling Sunset, as the agents are younger and they have a lot more drama going on."

Fitzgerald has been on Selling Sunset since its premiere in March 2019. The show is currently has five seasons out.

Despite the drama, the real estate agent did admit that the Netflix series has been good for business.

"I think I speak for all the ladies when I say we've gotten clients from the show, and we're selling at higher price points," Fitzgerald said. "For me personally, I have price cutoffs now: I won't sell any house under $2 million unless it's a favor for a friend."

2021 Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Rich Polk/NBC/Getty

Still, there are downsides. Fitzgerald wrote in her essay that along with the increased notoriety came a feeling of being too exposed.

"We also have to be extra careful about our safety in ways we didn't have to before — hosting open houses to make a sale is so much more difficult to do now," said Fitzgerald. "We have to have security there with us because there are so many crazies out there."

And while she Fitzgerald confessed she's not-so-enthused when fans notice her off-hours, noting that the show portrays her as more outgoing than she is in real life, she stressed that some of her comments should be taken with a grain of salt.

"I'm on hormones right now because [husband] Romain and I are doing fertility stuff — so basically I've been a hormonal mess the past few days," Fitzgerald said. "Just the other day I was crying, like 'I don't wanna do this anymore.' But I think we know not to take anything I'm saying too seriously this month."

All seasons of Selling Sunset are now streaming on Netflix.

