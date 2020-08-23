Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet Had 'Civil Union' Before Show Began Filming: Rep

"In their minds, they weren't properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show," a rep for Mary Fitzgerald tells PEOPLE

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet entered into a legal union a year before saying "I do" at their dream wedding.

Although the real estate agent and the French model wed on Oct. 12, 2019, at a private residence in Los Angeles — which was documented in season 2 of the popular Netflix series — the pair had a "civil union" the previous year, before shooting for the first season began.

“Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term,” a representative for Fitzgerald tells PEOPLE.

“In their minds, they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show,” the rep adds.

According to a license obtained by TMZ, the pair first wed on March 9, 2018, at the Ventura County Courthouse.

The couple quietly tied the knot last fall in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by a number of their Selling Sunset costars.

"It was our dream wedding," Fitzgerald previously told PEOPLE. "Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that's what we did."

In a nod to Bonnet’s parents, who don’t speak English, Fitzgerald delivered her vows in French. "They really loved it; it meant a lot to them,” said Bonnet.

Although the pair’s big day was featured on the reality show, the couple was hesitant to share the private moment.

"We wanted to keep it very intimate and have our families as a big focus. And you never know when we get the cast there with all the cameras, if our families were going to feel comfortable, if there was to be some dramatic fighting with the girls" Fitzgerald previously told PEOPLE.

Fitzgerald and Bonnet met in 2017 through mutual friends and began dating shortly after. Bonnet proposed in 2018.