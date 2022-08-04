'Selling Sunset' Is Getting Two New Cast Members! Meet Agents Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi

Exciting news for fans of Netflix's Selling Sunset arrives in the form of two big new personalities.

Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi are set to join seasons 6 and 7 of the hit reality show that follows the exclusive Oppenheim Group real estate firm as they sell some of the most exclusive luxury homes in Los Angeles.

Young, a longtime member of the Oppenheim group and close friend to Selling Sunset stars like Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald, is no stranger to selling multi-million dollar homes or the drama that comes with the competitive environment.

In fact, she was originally slated to appear on the first season of the reality show.

"Originally, I was a part of the main cast," Young tells PEOPLE. "Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn't ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I'm very protective of — to the entire world."

Matthew Seifnia

Now, four years and five seasons after Selling Sunset's premiere, Young feels ready to join her fellow agents on camera.

"I've grown personally and professionally a lot," she says. "At the end of the day, it's an incredible opportunity and a rise-to-the-occasion kind of moment."

Although she's worked with the Oppenheim group for more than a decade, joining the drama-drenched, designer-clad cast of Selling Sunset on camera won't be a walk in the park. Young turned to her close friend Fitzgerald for advice prior to filming.

"I've talked to Mary about everything under the sun and asked her a million questions," Young tells PEOPLE. "She kept reiterating, 'Just be yourself. Don't try to be anything you're not. Don't try to be anything that you think people want you to be or say what they want you to say. Just be you.'"

Young's response? "I said, 'Okay. I can do that. Me — I can do me all day long.'"

Young won't be the only new face joining the Selling Sunset cast.

Marcus Amar

Model and real estate agent Bre Tiesi is also set to join the lineup of luxury real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group. And Tiesi is bringing along a new little face of her own — her five-week-old son, Legendary Love, whom she shares with actor Nick Cannon.

Tiesi spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about the exciting process of joining the show, and the difficult decisions that come along with showing her life on-camera as a new mother.

"I'm not going to necessarily hide [Legendary] from anything," Tiesi says."It is what it is between his dad and I. He's still obviously so little, so I will protect him from the majority of it for a little while."

An L.A. native, Tiesi has grown up in the modeling and acting industry. Her move into the world of real estate began more recently.

"I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career," Tiesi says. "I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales."

"As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I'm 31 now. So I'm like, it's time to be a big girl!" Tiesi laughs.

As for how she'll fit in with the rest of the cast, Tiesi shares that she's looking forward to connecting with other new or soon-to-be new moms at the Oppenheim Group, such as Heather Rae El Mousa, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa.

"I think it'll be really helpful to have other women going through the same thing or about to, so I think that'll be a great little bonding thing for us. Because it's definitely a whole different hood, motherhood."

Despite the possible challenges ahead, Tiesi feels ready to step back into real estate after a brief break during her pregnancy and is prepared to work long hours to make it work.

"I work 24 hours a day. Like right now, I'm breastfeeding as I take this call. I've always been a multitasker, I love to work and I don't care if I have to stay up 24 hours a day. I definitely feel no pressure to prove myself whatsoever."

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for season 6 of Selling Sunset.