Heather Rae Young Responds to Chrissy Teigen’s Claims About Selling Sunset Stars

"I have had my real estate license since 2014," Young said in response to Teigen questioning whether the cast members are really selling homes

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young is providing answers for Chrissy Teigen.

Earlier this month, Teigen, 34, expressed her doubts about the legitimacy of Netflix's real estate reality show on Twitter. The Cravings author questioned whether or not the stars of the show, who work at luxury brokerage The Oppenheim Group, are actually selling homes.

"My response to that is that I have had my real estate license since 2014," Young, 32, told KTLA. "I've been with the Oppenheim Group since 2015."

"I sold my first house within three months of having my license. It was a $7.2 million house. A week later, I sold a $1.5 million condo and you can look up the proof," Young explained to the news outlet.

Young also encouraged Teigen to stop by her workplace.

"You can come to our office and visit us," Young told KTLA. "We've all been in the office for years and have known each other for almost six years. Maybe because she doesn't know us doesn't mean we're not real real estate agents."

On Aug. 18, Teigen tweeted to her followers that while she looks at L.A. real estate regularly, she's "never seen any" of the Selling Sunset agents and "[neither] have our agents, who I have obsessively asked."

Despite her suspicions, Teigen also defended the cast.

"I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long!" Teigen wrote on Twitter. "I don't even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said?"

"Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character," Teigen continued. "They're all doing that. You guys are... super mad at people who are in on the joke."

The hit reality series follows several agents in West Hollywood as they fight for clients and million-dollar properties. It also showcases the stars' personal lives, including Young's relationship with HGTV host Tarek El Moussa and Chrishell Stause's high-profile divorce from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.

All of the cast, including Stause, Young, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Portraz, Maya Vander and Amanza Smith are listed as agents on The Oppenheim Group website. Jason Oppenheim is listed as the owner. Quinn, 31, revealed in a recent interview with Glamour UK that Jason's twin brother Brett recently "left to start his own brokerage."

Earlier this week, Jason also responded to claims about the show in a statement to PEOPLE, in which he defended his agents — and their "50 years of combined" experience.

"Mary, Heather, Maya, and Christine were licensed and successful real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group many years prior to filming our show. Amanza worked with us as a designer, and has been a close friend of Mary’s and mine for many years. Chrishell was a practicing agent at another brokerage, many years previous to filming Selling Sunset. As a licensed agent, Davina had transacted many deals before joining the team in 2018," Jason said.

He continued, "Any insinuation that the agents on our show are not experienced, successful, or licensed, evidences a complete disregard for the facts. Even a superficial investigation would identify previous team photos, hundreds of millions in transacted sales, and more than 50 years of combined licensed real estate experience from these agents."

Jason also replied amicably to Teigen's tweets. "Chrissy, thanks for watching our show!" he tweeted. "Regarding your agent's knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don't know him either although that doesn't mean he isn't successful and didn't just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house)."