Selling Sunset Has a Season 5 Premiere Date — and a New Cast Member! Meet Agent Chelsea Lazkani

The newest member of the Oppenheim Group tells PEOPLE that the new season is like "nothing you've ever seen before on TV"

The wait for seaons 5 of almost over Selling Sunset is almost over!

After announcing both a fourth and fifth season simultaneously in March 2021, and airing the fourth season last November, Netflix has finally announced a premiere date for season 5. The gang returns to the Oppenheim on April 22.

But the ever-expanding cast is getting a little bigger still, with the addition of newcomer Chelsea Lazkani.

PEOPLE caught up with the British-Nigerian luxury realtor ahead of her Netflix debut.

Chelsea Lazkani Credit: Nino Munoz/Netflix

Lazkani was accomplished in her field prior to joining the Oppenheim Group. After exiting the corporate world in 2017, she obtained her real estate license and joined Los Angeles agency Rodeo Realty (the former employer of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg).

After venturing out on her own and taking time to raise her two children with husband Jeff Lazkani, she realized she was ready to return to the real estate game.

Chelsea, a graduate of the University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee in Scotland, is now taking her talents to the West Hollywood-based realty group.

"I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," Chelsea tells PEOPLE exclusively. "But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated."

"I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility," she continues. "This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I've got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this."

season 5 of selling sunset Credit: Netflix

Chelsea was previously acquainted with her new boss Jason through her husband, which further helped her to ease into the swing of things.

She "was always very familiar with Oppenheim Group" prior to joining, but she hadn't met any of her other co-stars on Selling Sunset, all of whom, she says, have "really inspired" her.

"It kind of helps me see my future trajectory by being around so many successful women," she explains. "It helps materialize the fact that I can be selling $20 million, $30 million, $40 million homes, seeing other women in close proximity to me doing it."

Teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming season, Chelsea said it is "so juicy."

"I will say it's really electric," she adds. "It's nothing you've ever seen before on TV."