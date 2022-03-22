Selling Sunset Has a Season 5 Premiere Date — and a New Cast Member! Meet Agent Chelsea Lazkani
The wait for seaons 5 of almost over Selling Sunset is almost over!
After announcing both a fourth and fifth season simultaneously in March 2021, and airing the fourth season last November, Netflix has finally announced a premiere date for season 5. The gang returns to the Oppenheim on April 22.
Stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, as well as last season's new additions, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela, are all returning for the fifth installment.
But the ever-expanding cast is getting a little bigger still, with the addition of newcomer Chelsea Lazkani.
PEOPLE caught up with the British-Nigerian luxury realtor ahead of her Netflix debut.
RELATED: Christine Quinn 'Shaken' After Attempted Home Invasion: 'Most Horrifying Moment of My Life'
Lazkani was accomplished in her field prior to joining the Oppenheim Group. After exiting the corporate world in 2017, she obtained her real estate license and joined Los Angeles agency Rodeo Realty (the former employer of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg).
After venturing out on her own and taking time to raise her two children with husband Jeff Lazkani, she realized she was ready to return to the real estate game.
Chelsea, a graduate of the University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee in Scotland, is now taking her talents to the West Hollywood-based realty group.
RELATED: Chrishell Stause Addresses Romance Rumors with Shang-Chi's Simu Liu: 'No One Ever Believes Me'
"I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," Chelsea tells PEOPLE exclusively. "But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated."
"I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility," she continues. "This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I've got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this."
Chelsea was previously acquainted with her new boss Jason through her husband, which further helped her to ease into the swing of things.
She "was always very familiar with Oppenheim Group" prior to joining, but she hadn't met any of her other co-stars on Selling Sunset, all of whom, she says, have "really inspired" her.
"It kind of helps me see my future trajectory by being around so many successful women," she explains. "It helps materialize the fact that I can be selling $20 million, $30 million, $40 million homes, seeing other women in close proximity to me doing it."
WATCH THIS: Chrishell Stause Says Jason Oppenheim Split Was 'Bittersweet' But They Still 'Love Each Other'
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming season, Chelsea said it is "so juicy."
"I will say it's really electric," she adds. "It's nothing you've ever seen before on TV."
Season 5 of Selling Sunset will be available to stream April 22 on Netflix.
- Selling Sunset Has a Season 5 Premiere Date — and a New Cast Member! Meet Agent Chelsea Lazkani
- Jessica Chastain Reached Out to All Fellow Best Actress Nominees: 'I Sent Everyone Flowers'
- Sandra Bullock Says She's 'Not' Retiring, Just Taking Time to Spend with Her 'Beautiful Babies'
- Kelly Clarkson Sets the Record Straight on Her Name Change: 'Too Late' to Go by Kelly Brianne