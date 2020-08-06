The celebrity real estate agent shares exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from her wedding day, which is featured on season three of Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's wedding was the most special day of her life — but she's not a fan of how it is portrayed on the reality show.

"I was a little disappointed. It just didn't really showcase the way that it was," the celebrity real estate agent tells PEOPLE exclusively of her wedding, which will be featured on season three of the hit Netflix series (available to stream Friday, August 7).

Quinn married her husband, Christian Richard, last December in an over-the-top ceremony, and Selling Sunset camera crews were on hand to capture the big day. However, the star feels the finer details of her fête were edited out to instead include more office drama between her colleagues, including Chrishell Stause and Davina Potratz.

Image zoom John & Joseph Photography Inc.

"The wedding was the best day of my life and it was hard for me to watch it on the television show because that's not really the way that I remember it," says Quinn. "I understand they wanted to get certain storylines in there, but this was actually my day. This was my day, and I was just disappointed in the way it was perceived on camera and translated, unfortunately. I'm not going to lie, I was crying when I watched it. I was like, 'This is not my wedding, this is not my wedding.'"

The bride says she wishes viewers could see more of the gothic winter wonderland-themed spectacle she put on for her guests.

Image zoom John & Joseph Photography Inc.

"I would have loved some vows. I would have loved a line from me: I talked with all the girls afterward, they congratulated me," Quinn says. "I curated my music very well — I was really happy about that, and I walked down the aisle to "Sweet but Psycho" by Ava Max, the violin version; I did my bouquet toss to Iggy Azalea's "Lola"; and I had Phantom of the Opera playing when we were announced as husband and wife."

She continued, "We had these huge LED screens that were gorgeous, projecting snow and rain and [playing] thunder, and all these fabulous things. It was just a whole theatrical performance."

While disappointed by her wedding's portrayal on the show, Quinn says, "It is what it is."