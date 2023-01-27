See Inside 'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani's Masquerade-Themed 30th Birthday Party

Published on January 27, 2023 01:51 PM
Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani celebrates her 30th Birthday
Photo: Christopher Horne

Chelsea Lazkani is celebrating a brand-new decade!

On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star threw an epic birthday party, gathering her Netflix costars for an extravagant event with a masquerade theme.

The soirée took place at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills. Selling Sunset stars, including Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith and Davina Potratz, showered Lazkani with birthday wishes. Jason Oppenheim and girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk were also in attendance, along with Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet.

All wearing black and muted colors, the glamorous real estate experts posed with the guest of honor, who wowed in a red Versace Couture gown, in exclusive images shared with PEOPLE.

Paola Franco, of Say I Do to Details, planned the event, which featured red and black theming, including an impressive balloon banner by the Balloon King.

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani celebrates her 30th Birthday
Christopher Horne

The food and drink offerings were equally as glitzy. Lazkani's birthday cake was made up of two-tiers and covered in cascading gold embellishments, finished with an ethereal, black masquerade mask. Red roses by Aline Bichara, along with silver balloons made up the stylish backdrop for the culinary centerpiece.

As for tasty drinks, guests enjoyed craft cocktails curated by Redbull.

Chelsea Lazkani, Selling Sunset Birthday Party
Irma Lomidze | @irmalomidze

The British-Nigerian luxury realtor joined the cast of Selling Sunset in season 5. However, Lazkani was accomplished in her field prior to becoming part of the Oppenheim Group. After exiting the corporate world in 2017, she obtained her real estate license and joined Los Angeles agency Rodeo Realty (the former employer of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg).

After venturing out on her own and taking time to raise her two children with husband Jeff Lazkani, she realized she was ready to return to the real estate game.

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani celebrates her 30th Birthday
Christopher Horne

"I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," Chelsea told PEOPLE in May. "But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated."

She added: "I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility. This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I've got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this."

Chelsea Lazkani, Selling Sunset Birthday Party
Irma Lomidze | @irmalomidze

She "was always very familiar with Oppenheim Group" prior to joining, but she hadn't met any of her other co-stars on Selling Sunset, all of whom, she says, have "really inspired" her.

"It kind of helps me see my future trajectory by being around so many successful women," she said. "It helps materialize the fact that I can be selling $20 million, $30 million, $40 million homes, seeing other women in close proximity to me doing it."

