Meet the 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Partners

Here's a guide to the partners of the Selling Sunset cast.

The upcoming sixth season of Netflix's real estate reality show is right around the corner — and between the professional and personal relationships with the luxury realtors involved, the upcoming episodes are sure to promise just as much drama as seasons past.

Who's back for more? Agents Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan and Amanza Smith are slated to return for the new season, while bosses Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim will also be back.

While the new season will include two new faces — Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young — some big names won't be returning this time around, including Christine Quinn, who has been vocal about her exit from Oppenheim Group in recent months. Maya Vander and Vanessa Villela are also not continuing their roles on the series.

In April 2023, Netflix announced the season 6 premiere date along with first-look images that gave fans a glimpse of what to expect when it premieres on May 19. One month later, PEOPLE exclusively premiered the official trailer that — of course — had its fair share of bombshells, blowups and new stiletto-wearing villains in the real estate offices.

In addition, the preview clip also teased the romances that are likely to be explored in season 6. Newlywed G Flip will appear alongside their wife, Stause; Romain Bonnet will appear alongside his wife, Fitzgerald; and Jason's girlfriend, German model Marie-Lou Nurk, will have a cameo as well.

Read on to learn more about the Selling Sunset cast's partners ahead of the season 6 premiere.

Chrishell Stause

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Chrishell Stause is married to G Flip. The Selling Sunset star and Australian musician met in October 2021 and revealed on May 10, 2023 that they had tied the knot after one year of dating.

The couple has been very open about their relationship since making their romance public in early May 2022. Stause confirmed she was dating G Flip, who identifies as non-binary, during the Netflix show's season 5 reunion when Tan France, who was moderating the event, asked if Stause had been seeing anyone special since her breakup with Jason Oppenheim.

The real estate agent explained that she met the musician when she was asked to be in one of their music videos — and they instantly hit it off. The couple has since vacationed together, posted PDA-filled pictures on social media and even given each other tattoos.

"I'm very fortunate to have her in my life," G Flip said of Stause on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in May 2022. "We both feel like we'll be in each other's life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don't find every day."

A year later, Stause shared a glimpse of their wedding on her Instagram, revealing that they tied the knot in front of an Elvis impersonator, who provided the soundtrack for their special day.

"They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them," a source told PEOPLE of the newlyweds.

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Mary Fitzgerald is married to Romain Bonnet. The couple tied the knot in October 2019, two years after being introduced to each other in 2017 through mutual friends.

In fact, the real estate agent and French model's respective careers brought the couple together in the first place. "Romain flew out to look at some homes in the area and I was his agent!" Fitzgerald said. "We hit it off from there. His modeling agency encouraged him to relocate because of all the bookings in the LA area."

Bonnet proposed to the Vice President of the Oppenheim Group in 2018 and the two wed a year later in a secret ceremony. Her colleague, costar and close friend Nicole Young officiated her intimate wedding to Bonnet in front of 80 friends and family.

"It was our dream wedding," Fitzgerald told PEOPLE. "Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that's what we did."

Bonnet has made multiple appearances on Selling Sunset since season 1 premiered in 2019, and they have given several glimpses of their relationship, including red carpet appearances and heartfelt tributes to each other. In January 2021, the pair moved into a new house together.

In December 2022, Fitzgerald opened up about plans to expand their family. She revealed to Us Weekly that she froze her embryos and said Bonnet would make an "incredible" father.

Although Fitzgerald and Bonnet haven't had kids together, the Selling Sunset star is a mom from a previous relationship. She welcomed son Austin Babbitt when she was 16 years old and raised him as a single mom.

Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather Rae Young/ instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa is married to Tarek El Moussa. The pair wed in October 2021, two years after they were introduced to each other through mutual friends in Newport Beach, California.

The Selling Sunset star and Flip or Flop host's romance dates back to the Fourth of July in 2019. After sparking romance rumors later that month, the couple made their relationship Instagram official with heartfelt posts dedicated to each other in August.

Tarek popped the question to Heather in July 2020 in a beachside proposal after a year of dating. They tied the knot during a ceremony celebrated with friends and family near Santa Barbara, California.

Heather's Selling Sunset costars were in attendance, as were the Flipping 101 host's two kids, Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall. "We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special," Heather told PEOPLE exclusively. "It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life."

Less than a month after they tied the knot, they made their TV debut as a couple when Selling Sunset season 4 hit Netflix in November 2021. Shortly after, Heather opened up about her fertility and egg-freezing journey on TikTok, while praising Tarek for his continued support.

Since then, the couple has started their own HGTV series, The Flipping El Moussas. In July 2022, the couple exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child together and they welcomed their son, Tristan, in January.

Chelsea Lazkani

CHELSEA LAZKANI/Instagram

Chelsea Lazkani is married to Jeff Lazkani. The British-Nigerian real estate agent and the California native tied the knot in 2017, two years after they first met. In celebration of their one-year anniversary, Chelsea posted a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram.

"August 12, 2017 will forever be my favorite day. You're the most selfless, caring, funny, cheeky and most handsome person I know," she began in her caption. "I can't describe how blessed I feel to share life and love with you. I'm more in love with you today than on our fairytale wedding night. Happy Anniversary to my special, special husband. 100 more years of hugging, kissing and laughing. My forever love."

In 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, son Maddox Ali Lavon. The following year, they had their second child, daughter Melia Iman.

While Chelsea lives a life in the public eye, Jeff tends to keep a low profile. However, the Selling Sunset star is always sure to post updates of their family happenings on her social media.

"Hubby and I are so busy during the weekdays, but no matter what, we always make sure to dedicate evenings to family time, and there's no greater reward after a long day of work than melting away with our little loves," Chelsea wrote alongside a family photo on Instagram.

The luxury realtor joined the cast of Selling Sunset in season 5. "I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," Chelsea told PEOPLE in May 2022.

"But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated," she continued. "I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility. This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I've got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this."

Jason Oppenheim

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jason Oppenheim is in a relationship with Marie-Lou Nurk, a German-born model who splits her time between Paris and L.A. The couple met while they were both vacationing in Mykonos, Greece in July 2022.

In August 2022, the Selling Sunset star opened up to PEOPLE about the nature of his relationship with Nurk, revealing that he was "more open to being a husband than a father." He said, "I like the idea that there's no pressure or a thought about having to have a child with Lou."

The reality star has been transparent about not wanting kids in the past, which he said has made things "easy" for the couple. On the same topic, Nurk told PEOPLE, "I think for the next 10 years, I'm good. And that's a long time, so I'm not even thinking about it yet."

In September, Oppenheim confirmed his partner "filmed a couple of times already" for the Netflix series when chatting with PEOPLE. He also noted that they "get along great. "It's a very relaxed relationship," he said. "So yeah, I think it can be expected that people will see this relationship, as well."

The two also share a stunning condo together in L.A. with an "insane" hillside view, Nurk previously told PEOPLE in February 2023. But in May 2023, she opened up in an Instagram Q&A about the challenges of her long-distance relationship as she travels for work.

"The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here," she wrote on her Story. "Long distance relationships can be tough, but we're both committed to making it work. We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance."

She continued: "While it's not always easy, we both believe that our love is worth the effort. I'm grateful to have such a supportive partner who understands my goals and passions. At the end of the day, it's important to follow your heart and pursue your dreams, even if it means taking risks and facing challenges."

Brett Oppenheim

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Brett Oppenheim was recently linked to German tattoo artist Samantha Abdul. The two were first publicly seen together when they stepped out in Beverly Hills in August 2022. The outing came nearly a year since he announced his split from ex-girlfriend Tina Louise in December 2021.

At the time, a source close to Abdul told PEOPLE that the two met that July while vacationing in Mykonos and "they clicked right away." Abdul is based in Hamburg, Germany, but she and Oppenheim had been meeting up around the world.

"They have seen each other several times since they met in spite of the big distance," the source said at the time. "They enjoy each other's company and love spending time together."

Still, the source said, "at the moment they want to take things slow and see where it takes them."

Abdul already has a child but "has no plans for any further kids of her own," the source added, noting this "definitely takes a lot of pressure off the relationship. They can completely concentrate on getting to know each other."

In September 2022, the pair returned to Mykonos for a double date with Brett's brother Jason and Nurk.

It remains unclear what their relationship status is currently since neither has posted on their socials with each other or stepped out together since.

Nicole Young

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Nicole Young is married to Brandon Young. The Selling Sunset season 6 newcomer tied the knot with her husband in April 2017. To commemorate their fifth wedding anniversary, she wrote on Instagram that marrying him was the best day of her life.

"5 years!! Happy anniversary my love! Time flies when you marry your best friend ❤️ 4.22.17 was the best day of my life, not because our epic wedding was the best party we've ever thrown, but because it was the day I became your wife and the day we became a family," she captioned a photo from their wedding day.

"I am so proud to call you my husband and so grateful to have you by my side through thick and thin," she continued. "The past 7 months have certainly tested our marriage through a horrifically painful tragedy, but we survived stronger and more bonded than ever. I would have crumbled without you. I love you even more than the day I married you…best decision of my life ❤️ Now let's celebrate!!"

While her husband prefers to stay out of the public eye, including keeping his Instagram account private, he often makes appearances on Young's page. In addition to her sweet tribute posts, she shares their travels and adventures together.

Even though this will officially be Young's first season as a castmate on Selling Sunset, it isn't the first time she's been featured on the show. She previously appeared in the season 2 finale, when she officiated Fitzgerald's wedding ceremony.

She was also spotted during season 4 at the birthday party for Niko and Zelda, the dogs that Fitzgerald and her ex Jason Oppenheim co-parent.

Amanza Smith

Netflix

Amanza Smith has kept her relationship status fairly private. In May 2022, she shared that she was keeping her "amazing" boyfriend a secret until she knows her feelings for sure.

"I want to make sure that when we go public that we're so 100% sure that nobody can affect the energy of that," Smith told PEOPLE at the time. "We came to the decision together very early on that we didn't want to be posting about our relationship on social media and being in the public. I don't know, it's a slippery slope."

The mother of two was previously married to former NFL player Ralph Brown, who went missing in August 2019 while she was in the middle of filming the Netflix show's second season.

Brown, who played football for the University of Nebraska and was a fifth-round draft pick for the New York Giants in 2000 before retiring in 2009, married Smith in July 2010. They called it quits after just two years together, divorcing in 2012.

Their daughter, Noah, was born prior to the wedding and was in attendance at the Indianapolis nuptials. Their son, Braker, was born a year later, in 2011. Brown's disappearance became a storyline on Selling Sunset as the interior designer-turned-real estate agent began fighting for full custody of their two children (which she was awarded in October 2021).

It's now been well over a year since Brown first went missing, and Smith still has no idea where he might be. Over the past few months, she has shared several updates on the situation — and how she and her family are coping.

Davina Potratz

Netflix

Davina Potratz has kept her relationship status private over the years, and she's never had a partner appear on Selling Sunset. However, according to Us Weekly, she's been in a long-term relationship with someone named Alex for a few years.

Bre Tiesi

Jerritt Clark/Getty

While it's unclear what their current status is, Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon have been in an "on-and-off" relationship since first meeting on Wild 'n Out over 10 years ago.

During one of their breaks, Tiesi was married to former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel; the two married in a private ceremony in March 2018, and their divorce was finalized in November 2021.

Tiesi gave birth to her and Cannon's first child, Legendary Love Cannon, on June 28, 2022, in an "all-natural" home birth. She's been open about why she chose Cannon to be her son's father, saying they share "a beautiful relationship [where] everything is so supportive and positive."

"I just respect and love who he is so much as a person," she told E! Online's Daily Pop in March 2022. "I thought about, 'Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.' "

Tiesi has also publicly praised Cannon. In December 2022, she wrote that Cannon "always shows up" for their son. "Always present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person!" she added. "We love u!"

"That's what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that's all I look at," she added.

Emma Hernan

Skyler Yeast

Emma Hernan is currently single, but she's definitely in a committed relationship ... with her sweet pup, Benny! A longtime dog lover, Hernan rescued Benny, who is an Akita mix, when he was at a kill shelter and about to be put down.

However, fans suspect a potential budding romance with Micah McDonald after the property developer and real estate agent worked together on a special project in Selling Sunset season 5 — but despite their close friendship, they haven't placed any romantic labels on their relationship.

"Micah and I have a really special connection and bond," Hernan told E! News in June 2022. "You kind of got to see that actually onscreen as we were figuring it out and it was developing but, you know, who knows? I always say like you never know what's gonna happen."