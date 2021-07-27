The group is currently in Positano and will be heading to Greece next

Selling Sunset Cast Jets Off to Italy During Filming Break — Who Went and What They're Up to

The Oppenheim Group is saying ciao to la bella vita!

Several cast members from Netflix's hit reality show Selling Sunset recently jetted off to Italy to enjoy some rest and relaxation amid a break in filming. They flew into Naples before heading down south to the Amalfi Coast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The vacation crew includes Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, and model Tina Louise, who has been linked romantically to Brett.

The group has been taking to Instagram to share snaps from the beginning of their trip, from silly late-night shenanigans on the flight there to panoramic shots of their stunning five-star hotel, Le Sirenuse in Positano.

"Arrived in Positano last night without our luggage," Louise captioned a series of photos from the waterfront hotel. "Lucky this hotel and view make up for it."

Stause shared several videos on her Instagram stories of their first day in the coastal village, snapping selfies with Fitzgerald, watching sidewalk painters in action, shopping at Missoni, and indulging in fries, fresh fruit, and wine.

chrishell stause Credit: chrishell stause/instagram

"I'm in heaven! Vacationing with my true love and best friends in one of the most beautiful cities on earth," Fitzgerald captioned a clip of her and Bonnet posing for the camera.

chrishell stause Credit: chrishell stause/instagram

Bonnet and both Oppenheim brothers shared the same photo of the three of them chatting on a balcony at the hotel overlooking the colorful cliffside homes Positano is known for, joking that it was their "morning meeting."

Jason also shared in an Instagram photo of the group on the plane that they were "Off to Italy, then Greece," so fans can look forward to even more Mediterranean adventures.

Noticeably missing from the group are cast members Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz.

mary fitzgerlad Credit: mary fitzgerlad/ instagram

Quinn, who has had a continued rift with Stause since Season 1, also appears to be in Italy, with her husband Christian Richard and their two-month-old son, Christian Georges Dumontet. Quinn posted snaps from the Amalfi Coast last week, and shared photos from Sicily on Tuesday.

christine quinn Credit: christine quinn/ instagram

Young recently came back from a romantic vacation to St. Barts with her fiance, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa. The pair were celebrating their two-year dating anniversary.

While it's unclear exactly why Potratz and Vander were not in attendance, Vander did announce last week that she is pregnant with her third child. She and her husband are also parents to daughter Elle, 1, and son Aiden, 2.

Maya Vander Credit: Maya Vander/instagram

PEOPLE announced in March that Netflix had renewed Selling Sunset for two more seasons.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause Is 'Super Excited' for Vanessa Villela & Emma Hernan to Join Selling Sunset

Though the company has not yet shared an exact premiere date for Season 4 or 5, they have confirmed that all of the main cast members will be returning. This includes Jason and Brett, Stause, Quinn, Fitzgerald, Bonnet, Young, Smith, Vander and Potratz.