Selling Sunset Cast Calls Chrishell Stause 'Inspirational' for Opening Up About G Flip Romance

The Selling Sunset cast couldn't be more thrilled for co-star Chrishell Stause and her relationship with Australian musician G Flip.

Stause, 40, broke the news of her latest romance during the season five reunion special of the hit Netflix series, surprising viewers as well as some of her fellow real estate agents.

Now the reality stars are opening up about their support for Stause's budding bond with the gender non-binary artist (who uses they/them pronouns) and commending her for being so candid about her new love.

"I think this is a lesson for everybody to live in your truth and be organic and be authentic and feel like it's okay to grow and grow into different spaces," season five newcomer Chelsea Lazkani exclusively tells PEOPLE at the streaming platform's FYSEE REALI-TEA event Sunday.

"I think that's what Chrishell is doing and she's growing and she's learning and finding new things about herself, and I think that's inspirational," she adds, noting that she won't stand for any criticism about her friends. "Don't come at me with any negativity because I will cut you, okay? I support my tribe 100%, point blank, period."

Amanza Smith is one of Stause's close friends on the show and reveals she knew about the relationship before taping the reunion. Smith jokes that while she missed her own chance at dating Stause — who split from co-star Jason Oppenheim at the end of last year — she's "super happy" for her pal.

"I think that if anyone has any negative or confusing things to say about it then they can just keep that," she says. "I adore Chrishell, she's one of my closest friends, and... I'm always going to be by her side, 100%."

Stause and G Flip have appeared on one another's social media over the last few months and were photographed sharing a passionate kiss at a West Hollywood club earlier this month around the same time they went public. Stause also appears in the music video for G Flip's new song "Get Me Outta Here."

Fellow real estate star Davina Potratz confesses she couldn't be more "proud of her" for "being bold about it and owning it," and explains that she has met G Flip and thinks "they're super lovely."

Castmate Mary Fitzgerald echoes the "proud" sentiment, calling her friend "brave" for "saying her truth and I support her 1000 percent."

Fitzgerald has been open about feeling caught in the middle of Stause and Oppenheim, whom she also once dated. And while she knows it is still "a difficult situation" between the exes as they continue working together while dating other people, she explains Oppenheim has nothing but well wishes for his former girlfriend.

"Jason is so supportive and he just wants her happy and so I think he handled it really well," she says. That sentiment is shared by Jason's twin brother Brett, who admits he's "always there for my brother."

"You know, he's always got me and we bring each other through everything," Oppenheim says. "He's had his tough moments, as I think most of the world knows at this point, but... we're always going to be fine."

The real estate mogul gives Stause credit for epitomizing "strength" as she shares this new chapter in her life. "I think some people wouldn't have done what she did out of fear," he adds. "She's always been someone who has not shied away from the moment, not shied away from being herself even if it means that she opens herself up to potential ridicule."