Bre Tiesi Admits She's Anxious About Seeing Her Personal Life 'Dramatized' on 'Selling Sunset' (Exclusive)

"There's some of my personal life in a situation that happens with Nick" that is "not fully accurate," she teases to PEOPLE exclusively ahead of the season 6 premiere

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 03:32 PM
Breana Tiesi
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bre Tiesi is thrilled to be joining the Selling Sunset family in the show's sixth season. But as the episodes drop on Netflix Friday, there's one thing she's admittedly not looking forward to reliving.

The new Oppenheim Group realtor's personal life has garnered her headlines as of late. She shares a son, Legendary Love, with Nick Cannon, who currently has 12 children with six different women. And despite Tiesi insisting her family is her business alone, the trailer for Selling Sunset's latest season — out Friday — shows her personal life at the center of the drama.

"I think that, yes, there's some drama that is, let's say, dramatized," Tiesi, 32, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm not really sure the word to use with this one, but there's some of my personal life in a situation that happens with Nick and all of these things that are not fully accurate. So I think that some of that I'm not excited about or thrilled is occurring."

And even with that, Tiesi still says, "But also, I know what I signed up for."

Nick Canon and Bre Tiesi with thier son
Bre Tiesi Instagram

"For me, it's just one of those things where people have to take it with a grain of salt and understand that there's a difference," she says. "There still is a difference between my real life and the show."

Drama aside, Tiesi says she still enjoyed her time filming season 6.

"I think just filming a show, in general, is fun," she says. "I mean, every day, you go to work, I'm just living my life. I don't have a 9:00 to 5:00. I get to just be myself. I get to [do] glam. I have all these amazing perks. And of course, I'm in an industry where you could sell a $20 million home and make an amazing commission."

She adds, "You never get bored, you never know what's going to happen, especially in this office. So it's definitely fun."

Selling Sunset Season 6
Adam Rose/Netflix

Though she admittedly "didn't actually know anyone" from the cast before coming on board, Tiesi has also been able to forge strong friendships with some of her costars.

"The first person I had any interaction with was Heather [Rae El Moussa], and she's definitely the one that I've become the closest with," Tiesi shares. "But I would say that my bonds have gotten even closer with Emma [Hernan] and Chrishell [Stause]. And I'm starting to build good relationships with the other girls. And I do have a relationship with Amanza [Smith], as well."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix Friday.

Related Articles
XO, Kitty
Anna Cathcart on Different Kinds of Love in 'XO, Kitty' : 'She's Learning to Be Honest with Herself' (Exclusive)
cameron douglas
Cameron Douglas Opens Up About 'Dark' Moments of His Past — and Renewed Hope as a Dad of 2 (Exclusive)
The Mother. (L to R) Omari Hardwick as Cruise, Jennifer Lopez as The Mother in The Mother.
Omari Hardwick Says Jennifer Lopez Was 'Perfect Humble Force of a Woman' on 'The Mother' Set (Exclusive)
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Ariana Madix Plans to Sell L.A. Home She Shares with Tom Sandoval as Exes Continue to Live Together
jojo siwa home burglary
JoJo Siwa Shares Footage of the Burglars Who Broke into Her L.A. Home: 'Life Is SCARY'
Kristin Chenoweth, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott
WATCH: Kristin Chenoweth Serenades Her Property Managers During Sweet Renovation Reveal (Exclusive)
Oraimo Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum 'Doesn’t Miss a Single Crumb’ — and It’s Just $82 Today at Amazon
Anna Cathcart XO Kitty
Anna Cathcart on 'Creating a New World' in 'To All The Boys' Universe: 'Definitely a Pinch-Me Moment' (Exclusive)
Voweek Spin Scrubber Tout
This Electric Spin Scrubber ‘Makes Cleaning Easier’ — and It’s on Sale for 56% Off at Amazon
Trending Products Roundup: Outdoor Decor Under $30 TOUT
The 14 Best Deals on Outdoor Decor at Amazon Right Now — All Under $30
Dartwood Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner
The ‘Suction Power Is Impressive’ on This Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop, and It’s on Sale for Under $200
Nicole Young Life in the Public Eye / Selling Sunset
'Selling Sunset' Newcomer Nicole Young Admits Life in the Public Eye 'Scares' Her: 'It Feels Surreal' (Exclusive)
Ru Paul Architectural Digest
See Inside RuPaul's 'Very Bold' Beverly Hills Mansion — Complete with a Disco Room!
Bre Tiesi Enjoys Quiet, 'Perfect' First Mother's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love
Bre Tiesi Enjoys Quiet, 'Perfect' First Mother's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love
Billy Joel celebrates the 50th consecutive show of his sold out residency at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images) ; The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken – Centre Island When was the image taken – Fall 2022 Who took the photograph – Tyler Sands Full credit line – Tyler Sands Billy Joel
Billy Joel Lists Long Island Waterfront Home for $49 Million — See Inside!
Christina Hall Reflects on Change as She Enjoys Mother's Day with Her Blended Family: 'Life Is Crazy'
Christina Hall Says She Was in 'a Very Bad Place' While Being 'Momentarily Displaced' a Year Ago