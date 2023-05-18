Bre Tiesi Admits She's Anxious About Seeing Her Personal Life 'Dramatized' on 'Selling Sunset' (Exclusive)

Bre Tiesi is thrilled to be joining the Selling Sunset family in the show's sixth season. But as the episodes drop on Netflix Friday, there's one thing she's admittedly not looking forward to reliving.

The new Oppenheim Group realtor's personal life has garnered her headlines as of late. She shares a son, Legendary Love, with Nick Cannon, who currently has 12 children with six different women. And despite Tiesi insisting her family is her business alone, the trailer for Selling Sunset's latest season — out Friday — shows her personal life at the center of the drama.

"I think that, yes, there's some drama that is, let's say, dramatized," Tiesi, 32, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm not really sure the word to use with this one, but there's some of my personal life in a situation that happens with Nick and all of these things that are not fully accurate. So I think that some of that I'm not excited about or thrilled is occurring."

And even with that, Tiesi still says, "But also, I know what I signed up for."

"For me, it's just one of those things where people have to take it with a grain of salt and understand that there's a difference," she says. "There still is a difference between my real life and the show."

Drama aside, Tiesi says she still enjoyed her time filming season 6.

"I think just filming a show, in general, is fun," she says. "I mean, every day, you go to work, I'm just living my life. I don't have a 9:00 to 5:00. I get to just be myself. I get to [do] glam. I have all these amazing perks. And of course, I'm in an industry where you could sell a $20 million home and make an amazing commission."

She adds, "You never get bored, you never know what's going to happen, especially in this office. So it's definitely fun."

Though she admittedly "didn't actually know anyone" from the cast before coming on board, Tiesi has also been able to forge strong friendships with some of her costars.

"The first person I had any interaction with was Heather [Rae El Moussa], and she's definitely the one that I've become the closest with," Tiesi shares. "But I would say that my bonds have gotten even closer with Emma [Hernan] and Chrishell [Stause]. And I'm starting to build good relationships with the other girls. And I do have a relationship with Amanza [Smith], as well."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix Friday.