Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Has 'Amazing' Secret Boyfriend: 'All My Friends Know'

Amanza Smith isn't shy about displaying her personal life on Selling Sunset. But when it comes to dating, mum is the word on the identity of her boyfriend — for now.

"I want to make sure that when we go public that we're so 100% sure that nobody can affect the energy of that," Smith tells PEOPLE of her private relationship of two years. The real estate agent, who is also working on building an insurance-free healthcare system with Forward, adds, "We came to the decision together very early on that we didn't want to be posting about our relationship on social media and being in the public. I don't know, it's a slippery slope."

The mom of two knows what it's like to have a very public love life. Smith and her ex-husband, NFL player Ralph Brown, divorced in 2012 and shared 50/50 custody of their children until Brown suddenly disappeared in 2019. Smith was awarded full custody back in October 2021 as neither the Netflix star nor her children have heard from him.

She tells PEOPLE that her current boyfriend is also a parent.

Smith does have plans to one day reveal the identity of her new man, who she speaks highly of.

"He is amazing with everything, including my children," Smith says. "He's just an amazing human. Hopefully, one day I will feel comfortable to share with the world, but for now, I like having him private. It's really the only thing in my life that people don't know about fully."

In the meantime, Smith is having fun teasing her followers and fans of the show about who her guy is, even saying she's surprised it hasn't gotten out yet.

"I think right now it's just become more of a fun game to keep it a secret more than anything," Smith says. "People have taken pictures of us when we are out in public. People know. I just choose not to purposely prance it in front of the media."

The designer wants to make sure that when she decides to reveal her beau to the world, it's authentic.

"A lot of times you see people posting about their relationships and it's like, 'Oh my gosh, I wish I had that. They look so happy. They're amazing. Look at their matching outfits, blah, blah, blah.'" says Smith. "And then you find out that they were already broken up when they posted that, or they were about to break up, and you're like, 'Wow!' I'm definitely not judging. This is just how me and my boyfriend have chosen to go about it."

Smith, who missed attending the dramatic season 5 reunion in person due to COVID, says she is focusing on positive vibes only when it comes to her relationship.

"One negative person will just make me dwell on it for the whole day," says Smith. "So I don't want to have to even filter that out with my relationship."

"Not everyone wishes you the best," she adds, "I have a lot of fans that want to see me succeed because they're rooting for me. I have just as many people that silently hope that I fail. I don't want to give anybody any reason to rain on my parade because I'm really happy."