'Selling Sunset' Agents Are Having a Lot of 'Interpersonal' Difficulties in Season 6, Jason Oppenheim Says

The luxury broker chatted with PEOPLE about the upcoming season of the hit Netflix real estate show

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 2, 2023 02:41 PM
Jason Oppenheim Reveals Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Meet His Mom for the First Time on Thanksgiving
Photo: Steven Simione/Getty

Jason Oppenheim is opening up about the latest drama between his Selling Sunset agents.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Oppenheim Group president, 45, revealed how tensions are high between the L.A. agents as they film seasons six and seven of the Netflix series. A few of the tiffs center around the reality show's latest addition to the firm — Bre Tiesi.

"Most of the women have warmed up to her," Oppenheim tells PEOPLE, before adding, "Not everyone. There's a lot going on right now on the drama front, to be honest. So we're in repair mode. We're trying to fix things because there's a lot going on."

Bre Tiesi attends Abyss By Abby Launch at Beauty & Essex on September 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Jerritt Clark/Getty

The real estate mogul adds that the agents' disagreements put a lot of pressure on him as a boss.

"I thought that things would get easier for me in season six and seven," he says. "I would argue that it's been the opposite. I feel more pressure to handle some pretty difficult situations. It's been a very taxing few months."

Adding to the stress, filming both Selling Sunset and its spinofff, Selling the OC, simultaneously has been a challenge. He reveals: "I've never filmed Selling Sunset and Selling the OC at the same time. So that is just in and of itself a lot for me."

Tayshia Adams, Heather Rae El Moussa, Skyler Wakil, Emma Hernan, Adam DiVello, Chrishell Stause, Davina Potratz, Jason Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, Vanessa Villela and Brett Oppenheimattend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

Despite the challenging times, Oppenheim has enjoyed having his girlfriend of seven months, Marie-Lou Nurk, by his side for the upcoming seasons. The German model, 25, is set to appear in both season six and seven and is slowly starting to adjust to life in the spotlight, she tells PEOPLE.

"I'm getting more and more comfortable," Nurk says. "First I was like, 'Oh, what is this?' I'm German. I'm not used to this entertainment scene. But now it's so easy. Now I'm just myself."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nurk and her broker beau first met on the Greek island of Mykonos while Jason was vacationing with his twin brother Brett and the model was enjoying a getaway with friends. The couple officially moved into their new $18 million L.A. condo together earlier this year.

"We're living here, I think, for many years," Jason revealed to PEOPLE. "I've lived in many nice places, but this is my favorite place by far." Nurk adds, "It's an amazing apartment. It's bright, the view on the hills is insane."

