Selena Gomez Talks Living in Late Tom Petty’s Former Home: ‘There’s So Much History’

Selena Gomez is opening up about how she feels living in the late rocker Tom Petty’s former home.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the 28-year-old artist said she “always” thinks about her home’s previous owner, particularly when in her music studio, which is still being finished.

“It's that spirit, and knowing Stevie Nicks was here,” Gomez said. “There's so much history, so when I'm in that zone, I feel like it's very special.”

The “Rare” singer purchased the home, in Los Angeles’ Encino neighborhood, for $4.9 million this past April, E! News reported at the time.

Set on just under one acre, the 11,500-square-foot house includes six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half baths, according to the listing from agent Jade Mills.

“Originally built in 1989...this spectacular estate offers distinctive architecture, crafted with extreme attention-to-detail and the finest quality with no expense spared,” the listing details.

The space has been significantly renovated since the “Free Fallin’” singer resided there, “while still maintaining the original integrity and unique style.” The lower level that previously served as Petty’s recording studio now features modern finishes such as a wine cellar, gym, massage room, creative workspace, kitchen, vocal booth, den and guest suite.

It also boasts canyon views and impressively high ceilings in the living room. Outside, there’s a cabana and bar, fire pit, al fresco dining room area and “a cascading waterfall feeding into a running stream and flowing into the pool and spa.”