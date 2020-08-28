Selena Gomez Talks Living in Late Tom Petty’s Former Home: ‘There’s So Much History’
The "Rare" singer bought her property for nearly $5 million earlier this year
Selena Gomez is opening up about how she feels living in the late rocker Tom Petty’s former home.
During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the 28-year-old artist said she “always” thinks about her home’s previous owner, particularly when in her music studio, which is still being finished.
“It's that spirit, and knowing Stevie Nicks was here,” Gomez said. “There's so much history, so when I'm in that zone, I feel like it's very special.”
The “Rare” singer purchased the home, in Los Angeles’ Encino neighborhood, for $4.9 million this past April, E! News reported at the time.
RELATED: Matthew Perry Lists $15 Million Malibu Beach House, Where He Spent Quarantine — See Inside!
Set on just under one acre, the 11,500-square-foot house includes six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half baths, according to the listing from agent Jade Mills.
“Originally built in 1989...this spectacular estate offers distinctive architecture, crafted with extreme attention-to-detail and the finest quality with no expense spared,” the listing details.
RELATED: Teddi Mellencamp Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $6M with Kyle Richards' Real Estate Agent Daughter
The space has been significantly renovated since the “Free Fallin’” singer resided there, “while still maintaining the original integrity and unique style.” The lower level that previously served as Petty’s recording studio now features modern finishes such as a wine cellar, gym, massage room, creative workspace, kitchen, vocal booth, den and guest suite.
It also boasts canyon views and impressively high ceilings in the living room. Outside, there’s a cabana and bar, fire pit, al fresco dining room area and “a cascading waterfall feeding into a running stream and flowing into the pool and spa.”
The sprawling home is an upgrade from Gomez’s previous residence, a 3,200-square-foot house in Studio City. She purchased that home for $2.25 million in 2017, the Los Angeles Times reported.