Selena Gomez Gives a Tour of Her 'Beach Vacation House' Featured in New Season of 'Selena + Chef'

Selena Gomez is showing off her new digs for season four of Selena + Chef.

Gomez, 30, welcomed cameras into her Malibu beach house, which will serve as the backdrop for the upcoming season of her HBO Max cooking show.

The house might look familiar to some viewers as it was featured in the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana as Miley Cyrus's character's family home, a rep for HBO confirmed to PEOPLE.

In the clip, the Rare Beauty founder explains that she wanted to go to Malibu because it's one of she and her friends' "favorite spots," but they "never get to spend time here."

"It's been pretty much a dream being here," she says as she walks into the home's living area, which she calls "kind of the headquarters of the house."

In the room, there is a circle of green chairs that make up what the star has dubbed the "talking circle" and sits just next to the massive windows that look out onto the beach and Pacific Ocean beyond.

Selena Gomez. HBOMAX

Gomez is also sure to show off a very unique feature: her "okey-dokey jar," which she explains is where she has to drop a dollar every time she says the phrase "because it's lame."

While showing off the home's open-plan kitchen, she explains that because it's not her primary home's kitchen it has "been interesting getting to know it."

The "Who Says" singer then revealed the cameras that are set up around the room, including a go-pro mounted above the stove to capture everything she has cooking. She explains that this camera is helpful when the chefs she's working with are dialed in via video call, instead of present in the actual space with her, so they can see how everything is coming out in real time

The kitchen is also rigged with plenty of studio lights which Gomez says is great for TikToks and selfies.

Just off the kitchen are large glass doors that open up onto the back deck that leads down to the oceanfront.

Selena Gomez. HBOMAX

"This is a given, I couldn't be more lucky or happy that we ended up shooting season four somewhere else," she said. "It was such a beautiful way of changing up the show, but also spending time with my family."

Previous seasons of the show have taken place at Gomez's Los Angeles home.

The beach house, which boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, was also previously featured on HBO's Big Little Lies as the home of Reese Witherspoon's character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie.

The Hannah Montana connection is a personal one as Gomez's breakout Disney Channel role was on the series.

In 2007, she had a recurring role on the show as a pop star named Mikayla, who feuds with Montana before Gomez starred on her own popular Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place.

This season's chef guests will include Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Rachael Ray.

The fourth season of Selena + Chef premieres Aug. 18 on HBO Max with new episodes dropping on Thursdays through Sept. 1.