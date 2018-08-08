Selena Gomez Slashes Price of Her Fort Worth, Texas, Mansion for a Third Time to $2.7 Million

Selena Gomez is hoping the third time is the charm when it comes to selling to her Texas home.

The singer and actress, 26, has cut the asking price of her Fort Worth mansion, which is listed with Christie’s International Real Estate, to $2.7 million. The “Wolves” singer had previously listed her mansion with Todd Terry and John Zimmerman of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Real Estate—once for $3.499 in 2016 and then again for $2.999 million in February 2018.

The five-bedroom, six-bath estate proves everything really is bigger in Texas, coming in at just over 10,000 square feet.

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

In addition to sprawling living spaces, including a great room with a fireplace, and two full kitchens, the two-story house includes a game room, a media room with tiered theater seating, and a crafting room.

Outside, a saltwater pool with a stone terrace is framed by a spacious terrace and an outdoor kitchen. The 1.5-acre parcel also hosts a combination tennis and basketball court and a putting green.

Gomez sold another home last year, according to the Los Angeles Times, in the KarJenner-filled community of Calabasas in Los Angeles for $3.3 million to rapper French Montana.