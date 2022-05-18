Amazon Shoppers Say This Tower Fan Lets Them Sleep Like a 'Newborn Baby,' and It's 36% Off
If you've been spending the nights tossing and turning because it's just too darn hot, you're definitely in need of a powerful tower fan.
Consider snagging the Selanto 44-Inch Tower Fan which has been heavily marked down at Amazon. The space-saving tower fan oscillates up to 80 degrees, providing ample airflow to any room. It's designed with three speeds as well as three modes (normal, natural, and sleep), allowing you to customize how cool you want the room to be. You'll be able to feel air from up to 22 feet away, and since the fan is ultra-quiet, it won't bother you why you're watching TV or trying to sleep.
Thanks to the LED display at the top of the device, you can see the current room temperature as well as which speed and mode is in operation. Control the device via a touch screen panel or with the included remote control that works from up to 20 feet away. Plus, it's constructed with a built-in carry handle, allowing you to easily transport the fan from room to room.
Buy It! Selanto 44-Inch Tower Fan, $50.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the tower fan a five-star rating, with many noting that it "really cools" you off and "drops the temperature of the room by several degrees." One reviewer even wrote: "This fan will be your best friend."
Another user explained that the fan is "quiet" and "the air that comes out is so cooling." They explained that: "I would wake up in the middle of the night with hot flashes, [but now] this fan lets me sleep like a newborn baby."
Head to Amazon to shop the Selanto 44-Inch Tower Fan while it's just $51.
