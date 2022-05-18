Amazon Shoppers Say This Tower Fan Lets Them Sleep Like a 'Newborn Baby,' and It's 36% Off

Consider snagging the Selanto 44-Inch Tower Fan which has been heavily marked down at Amazon. The space-saving tower fan oscillates up to 80 degrees, providing ample airflow to any room. It's designed with three speeds as well as three modes (normal, natural, and sleep), allowing you to customize how cool you want the room to be. You'll be able to feel air from up to 22 feet away, and since the fan is ultra-quiet, it won't bother you why you're watching TV or trying to sleep.