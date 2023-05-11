See the Stunning Official Photos of the Full 'Selling Sunset' Season 6 Cast Ahead of Premiere (Exclusive)

The cast of Selling Sunset is pulling out all the stops for season 6!

PEOPLE can exclusively unveil the official portraits photographer Mark Seliger captured of the Oppenheim Group agents as they gear up for the season premiere on May 19. Naturally, a spectacular home had to be the stars' backdrop. The photos were shot at the famed Sheats-Goldstein residence — designed and constructed by architect John Lautner — in Los Angeles.

Seen in the photos is the entire current cast that will be fueling the drama in the 11-episode season: agents Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young, Bre Tiesi and brokers Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

Fans of the real estate docusoap got a sneak peek of the drama to come in the season 6 trailer that premiered exclusively on PEOPLE on May 4. Tensions appear to be especially high with the new cast members — Tiesi and Young — as they find their footing amongst the returning agents.

Young goes head to head with Stause as she accuses her of taking credit for "two listings that I sold." In a confessional, Young claims that "Chrishell will do anything that will benefit her."

Meanwhile, Tiesi confesses that she doesn't think the O Group is "ready" for her. She seemingly finds an enemy in Lazkani after the latter is caught gossiping about Tiesi's relationship with Nick Cannon, with whom she had a baby boy in July.

"As a Christian, I find Bre's relationship rather off-putting," Lazkani says, in reference to Cannon's 12 children that he shares with multiple partners. Clapping back, Tiesi adds: "Who I have children with is my business. I don't need a judge and a jury."

Despite the quickly forming feuds in the office, an unlikely alliance also surfaced between El Moussa and Tiesi, who may become the season's new villain.

In a birthday tribute to the new agent on Instagram, El Moussa revealed that the pair "immediately clicked" while filming the show since they are both "mamas & bosses." El Moussa gave birth to her three-month-old son Tristan — whom she shares with her husband Tarek — back in January.

Tiesi echoed a similar sentiment in the comments section as she wrote, "I love cherish and value you soooo much!! I'm so thankful for your beautiful soul. you have this special gift, that everyone can gravitate to you and immediately feel heard accepted and seen!"

A few familiar faces are noticeably absent from the season 6 lineup.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Christine Quinn and Maya Vander would not continue their roles on the series.

Quinn told PEOPLE exclusively in May 2022 that she left the Oppenheim Group amid the April 2022 launch of her and her husband Christian Dumontet's crypto real estate venture, RealOpen.

Vander also confirmed she would not be returning after launching her own real estate group in Miami under rival agency Compass.

Additionally, the recent cast list for season 6 confirms Vanessa Villela, who appeared in seasons 4 and 5, will not be returning.

While El Moussa does appear in season 6, the veteran cast member revealed in March that despite completing her maternity leave after welcoming son Tristan in January, she had not yet been called back to film season 7.

"It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on," she said.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset premieres Friday, May 19 on Netflix.