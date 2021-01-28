Life After the White House: See the Homes Where Former Presidents Lived After Their Time in Office

The six-acre waterfront parcel known as the Kennedy compound holds three houses and is still used by various members of the family today.

Jackie later owned several other residences including an Upper East Side apartment overlooking the Central Park Reservoir later renamed in her honor; a country house in Peapack, New Jersey; and a beach house on Martha's Vineyard, which was listed for sale for $65 million by her daughter Caroline in 2019.

“Forty years ago, my mother fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard. When she found Red Gate Farm, it was a perfect expression of her romantic and adventurous spirit,” Caroline explained in a statement to Christie’s International Real Estate. Her mother had purchased the property for around $1 million in 1978.