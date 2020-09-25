Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Instagram-famous couple and Studio McGee founders are heading to Netflix with a brand new design show

See the First Trailer for Netflix’s New Dream Home Makeover Series with Syd & Shea McGee

The first trailer for Netflix’s newest home renovation series, Dream Home Makeover, is finally here, giving a sneak peek at Syd and Shea McGee, the adorable husband-and-wife duo behind Studio McGee, in their element.

The Utah-based couple shot to Instagram fame in 2010, when Shea, an interior designer by trade, began sharing some of the home renovations she was undertaking on the platform and followers fell in love with her signature light-and-rustic interior style. Syd joined to handle the business side.

Together the pair turned Shea’s passion into a design empire and Studio McGee was born. They’ve now amassed over 1.3 million followers and spun that success into an upcoming book, a home collection at Target, and their own decor line, called McGee & Co.

On Dream Home Makeover, premiering October 16, they take viewers behind the scenes on their stunning design projects and into their busy lives raising two little girls — Wren and Ivy — all while embodying their motto: make life beautiful.

As shown in the trailer (above), each of the six 30-minute episodes follows the McGees as they beautify dream homes with a variety of budgets for clients across the country. “Whether our clients have $2 million or $20 thousand, I want them all to feel that sense of peace when they walk in the door,” Shea says in the trailer.

The first look promises dramatic before-and-afters and emotional homeowners, as will the tips and tricks Shea provides for anyone interested in turning their own house into their dream home, no matter their budget.