See the Emotional Moment Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Walk Into Their First Home Together

Christina Anstead is antsy to begin renovations on her new dream home!

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s season finale of Christina on the Coast, the HGTV star and her husband Ant celebrate purchasing their first home together — and already begin to plan renovations to make it absolutely perfect.

In the video above, filmed before they tied the knot in a surprise December ceremony, Christina and then-boyfriend Ant walk up to their new home with a bottle of Christina’s favorite champagne, overjoyed with their new purchase. “I’m speechless,” Ant exclaims as they walk through the front door.

“It truly is amazing,” Christina agrees as she hops on his back. They explore the rest of the home, walking into a large open living room and kitchen, with natural sunlight pouring in from floor-to-ceiling doors and skylight windows. They crack open the bottle of champagne, and Christina begins to tell Ant her renovation plans.

“Tons of string lights, lighting everywhere, I’m talking lighting this place up,” she plans for their backyard and patio. “Chairs around there, speakers for music.”

She ushers Ant over to the kitchen, where she start to go over her renovations for the fridge and cabinets while he laughs, “Already?”

“How about we just celebrate moving in, just for like 30 minutes,” he pleads with her.

In last week’s episode, fans got to see the moment the couple decided to officially move in together, after dating for a year. This Thursday, in addition to getting a glimpse at the pair’s new home, fans will also finally see Christina and Ant’s surprise wedding, which they hosted in the yard of their new home.

Now the couple is also expecting their first child together, a boy. Christina is already mom to 8½-year-old daughter Taylor Reese and 3-year-old son Braydon James from her marriage to ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar El Moussa. And Ant has two children, Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, from his previous marriage.

