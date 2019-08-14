Tarek El Moussa is giddy over his new girlfriend Heather Young.

Sitting down for their first interview as a couple with PeopleTV’s Reality Check, the lovebirds couldn’t stop swooning.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time together…and we just have so much fun,” El Moussa, 37, tells PEOPLE while Young, 31, nods in agreement. “After all the hardships that I’ve experienced, and there’s so many ups and downs in life, sometimes having fun is like the best medicine.”

The Flip or Flop star is fresh off a high-profile divorce from ex Christina Anstead and has battled cancer twice. With Young, he tells PEOPLE, he’s dedicated to just making their time together as fun as it can be.

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Was ‘Broken’ Before New Girlfriend Heather Young: She ‘Makes My Life Better’

“We really focus on having fun and living life and just enjoying each other’s company. And going out to dinner, and going boating, and….I’m talking too much because I’m excited,” he gushes.

Image zoom Tarek El Moussa/ Instagram

Young echoed her boyfriend, telling PEOPLE they love to do “normal fun things together,” whether that’s going out to dinner or watching a movie. She also revealed that the couple switches off visiting each other, as Young lives in Los Angeles and El Moussa recently bought a new “bachelor-dad” pad in Orange County.

El Moussa then admitted that he sent his boat up to L.A. to surprise the Selling Sunset star one weekend.

“He’s been very romantic, it’s been very amazing,” she says. “All happiness and smiles.”

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Says He’s Introduced New Girlfriend to His Kids: ‘We’re Having a Blast’

Image zoom Tarek El Moussa/ Instagram

Just last week, El Moussa revealed that they had decided to make their relationship public, sharing the news on Instagram in a heartfelt post.

“It’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” his caption began.

“I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man :),” he added. “So tell me!! Are we a cute couple or what?”

Speaking to PEOPLE Now earlier this week, El Moussa got candid about the dark place he was in before he met Young.

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek El Moussa On Becoming ‘Vulnerable Again’ After Public Divorce with Christina Anstead

“Physically, spiritually, mentally, I was so broken,” he told PEOPLE Now. “I just never really thought I would open up to someone again. I never thought I would be vulnerable again.”

“I saw [Young] one day…and right when she smiled, I just lit up inside,” he said. “She’s so amazing and supportive and strong. She makes me feel better. She makes my life better.”

Image zoom Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images

In August 2018, Anstead, whom El Moussa still stars alongside on Flip or Flop, submitted divorce documents, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split ,and requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

She has since moved on and married British TV host Ant Anstead in a surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach in December 2018. They are currently expecting their first child together.