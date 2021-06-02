Ryan Serhant's Renovation of His $7.6M NYC Townhouse Is Way Over Budget: 'I Was Off by $1.1M'

Ryan Serhant and his family are going big in Brooklyn.

The celebrity realtor, 36, and his wife Emilia Bechrakis, 35, are starring in a new limited series on Bravo, Million Dollar Listing: Ryan's Renovation, showcasing their journey toward creating their dream home in New York City.

Ahead of its June 3 premiere, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek of the series (above), a spin-off to the hit Million Dollar Listing New York.

In the four-episode special, Serhant works to gut and renovate his newly purchased $7.6 million, 7,900-square-foot townhouse into a home equipped for their family of 3. However, the preview shows the many hiccups along the way as Serhant and Bechrakis try to make the home now work for their extended Greek family.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, bought the Brooklyn brownstone in 2018 and shared an update on social media that the property was "almost getting there" and would be move-in ready soon.

"We bought the house with the intention to spend around $1.5 million in renovation but we've already gone through a few curveballs," Serhant said in the preview, noting the number of unexpected costs that came up in the process. "So, I was off by $1.1 million."

The conversion of the five-floor property has included the installation of an elevator, an in-law suite, altered ceilings, and a lot of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want it to be right, but there's always something wrong," said Serhant in the clip as his wife notes how long it took them to find their dream home.

Earlier this year, Serhant told PEOPLE that he and his wife were moving out of and selling their SoHo penthouse that they gut renovated. He gives fans a look into his life as a successful broker in his latest book, Big Money Energy: How to Rule at Work, Dominate at Life, and Make Millions, which came out February 2.