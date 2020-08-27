WATCH: Reese Witherspoon and More Open Their Homes for an Organization Overhaul in New Show

Netflix has released the first trailer for its celeb-studded home improvement show — Get Organized with The Home Edit.

The new series, premiering September 9, follows professional organizers, authors and founders of The Home Edit Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin as they dig into stars like Reese Witherspoon and Khloe Kardashian's overstuffed closets, playrooms and pantries and transform them into immaculately organized spaces.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In each of the 8 episodes, the Nashville-based entrepreneurs will tackle the disorganized space of one celebrity and one regular family.

Image zoom

In the new trailer, Shearer and Teplin take on everything from Witherspoon’s closet to a storage-challenged children's after school program. Other stars that will be featured include Eva Longoria, Marietta “Retta” Sirleaf, Jordana Brewster, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Kane and Katelyn Brown.

“This is my dream, dream, dream project that you guys would come and help me organize,” Witherspoon, who also serves as the show’s executive producer, says in the trailer.

Shearer and Teplin emphasize the combination of “form plus function” in their approach to organization. “Our intention for everything that we do is to give people the tools to make a system smart, sustainable but beautiful,” Teplin says.

Image zoom Netflix

As the duo's 1.6 million Instagram followers have come to expect, they'll tackle each client's space with professionalism, poise, and plenty of sass — and no doubt employ some of the signature tactics that have earned them a cult following, like rainbow ordering, abundant use of clear plastic bins, and enviable hand-lettered labels.

Of course, their final reveals to clients get emotional — “I have no tears left,” Shearer says at one point, laughing, while Teplin adds, “I’m dried out.”

In addition to their social media presence and the new show, Shearer and Teplin have also released two books: The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals and The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything.