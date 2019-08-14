See Property Brothers’ J.D. Scott’s Fiancée Annalee Belle Go Wedding Dress Shopping!

JD Scott, the older brother of Drew and Jonathan Scott, is getting married this fall, and his bride-to-be, makeup artist Annalee Belle, has finally found the perfect dress!

During her bachelorette/wedding dress shopping weekend in Las Vegas in March, Belle and a handful of her closest friends and family including her future sister-in-law, Drew’s wife Linda Phan, hit up several stores before the bride-to-be found “the one.”

“The first dress shop was very much not my cup of tea,” she says. “They had tons and tons of dresses, but there was literally not a single one that I really loved when I touched it or looked at a photo of it.

After doing a bit more shopping, Belle arrived at Brilliant Bridal where she instantly found the perfect gown for her walk down the aisle.

RELATED: Jonathan and Drew Scott’s Brother J.D. Is Engaged—See the Adorable Proposal

Image zoom Annalee Belle and Linda Phan

Image zoom Annalee Belle and Linda Phan

“No kidding, the very first dress I tried on was the one,” she says. “I felt gorgeous in it and once I looked at it in the mirror while standing on the podium I started crying. When they added the veil I wanted, I cried again. For the sake of wanting to make sure, I tried on several more dresses, but I did end up choosing that first one for my ceremony dress.”

While she’s keeping the details under wraps, Belle says her dress is the “perfect mix of classy, sexy, fierce, feminine, dreamy and daring.” And, it will be anything but ordinary. “Clearly anyone who sees me or knows me can tell I don’t like traditional anything.”

Image zoom Annalee Belle and Linda Phan

Even after she said Yes to the Dress, the future Mrs. Scott says her bridal party still wanted to keep the fun going.

“They decided to have me try one last dress on and even though it wasn’t something I would ever actually wear for a wedding, they kept asking me if I liked it,” she says. “I told them yes, and I thought it was pretty for an event, just not a wedding. So, without telling me, they purchased that dress and had me wear it for the rest of the day!”

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty

JD popped the question to Belle on Oct. 31, but didn’t announce it to the public until Nov. 20.

“It looks like I get to spend the rest of my life with you,” the HGTV personality exuberantly shared on Instagram. “I’m on cloud 9 right now! #SheSaidYes #Engaged #Proposal.”

Their wedding news comes after a tumultuous year for the couple. JD has been battling a mysterious debilitating illness. He opened up on his Instagram account in a lengthy video where the couple shares the details about Scott’s health struggle over the past 14 months, which included extreme sensitivity to temperatures over 70 degrees and having to stay in bed for days.

RELATED: Jonathan Scott Does Magic with Kids at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Heartwarming Video

Antibiotics and strict dietary changes have helped alleviate his symptons, though he notes he’s by no means “cured.” Still, they say they are thankful for the support they have received from “some really good people who have checked in a lot and helped out,” Scott says, and they continue to be positive about the future.

As he tells his fans, “I appreciate all of you. We’re getting there. Lots of good stuff to come.”