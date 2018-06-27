See New Photos Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Shockingly Spare Former Mansion

The couple's former Bel Air home is back on the market — and the new listing includes an in-depth look at the spartan interiors

Mackenzie Schmidt
June 27, 2018 05:06 PM
<p>Kim Kardashian and Kanye West&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/home/kim-kardashian-and-kanye-west-move-into-unfinished-l-a-mansion-before-arrival-of-baby-no-3/">former Bel Air mansion</a> is <a href="https://people.com/home/kim-kardashian-and-kanye-wests-18-million-former-bel-air-mansion-is-already-back-on-the-market/">back on the market</a>, and the listing includes photos of the family&#8217;s&nbsp;rarely seen private quarters.</p> <p>Kardashian&#8217;s real estate pros, Douglas Elliman agents&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/babies/million-dollar-listing-la-matt-altman-welcomes-twins/">Matt</a> and <a href="https://people.com/home/kim-kardashian-realtor-josh-altman/">Josh Altman</a> of <a href="https://people.com/tag/million-dollar-listing-los-angeles/"><em>Million Dollar Listing LA</em></a>, confirmed to PEOPLE that the estate is for sale once again for $18 million after being <a href="https://people.com/home/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-sell-bel-air-mansion/">sold by the famous couple in November</a>.</p>
Kim and Kanye's Bel Air Estate is Back!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s former Bel Air mansion is back on the market, and the listing includes photos of the family’s rarely seen private quarters.

Kardashian’s real estate pros, Douglas Elliman agents Matt and Josh Altman of Million Dollar Listing LA, confirmed to PEOPLE that the estate is for sale once again for $18 million after being sold by the famous couple in November.

Courtesy The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman. Inset: Getty
<p>The <a href="http://www.thealtmanbrothers.com/">Altman Brothers</a>, whose firm also represents the new seller, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Marina Acton, shared photos of the home&#8217;s grounds and interiors that were not part of the listing when Kardashian, 37, and West, 41, were selling.</p>
New Photos Inside and Out

The Altman Brothers, whose firm also represents the new seller, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Marina Acton, shared photos of the home’s grounds and interiors that were not part of the listing when Kardashian, 37, and West, 41, were selling.

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>&ldquo;When they first bought this home, it had a very Mediterranean feel,&rdquo; Josh exclusively told PEOPLE at the time of the sale. &ldquo;It&rsquo;s been transformed into a very&nbsp;modern, minimalist style, but so beautiful.&rdquo;</p>
From Mediterranean to Ultra Modern

“When they first bought this home, it had a very Mediterranean feel,” Josh exclusively told PEOPLE at the time of the sale. “It’s been transformed into a very modern, minimalist style, but so beautiful.”

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>In fact, the interiors are incredibly stark, with all-white surfaces, stone floors and ultra-modern details.</p>
All White Everything

In fact, the interiors are incredibly stark, with all-white surfaces, stone floors and ultra-modern details.

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>The kitchen features all stainless-steel appliances including two diswashers, a professional-grade range, and open shelving reminiscent of a restaurant kitchen.&nbsp;</p>
A Chef's Kitchen

The kitchen features all stainless-steel appliances including two diswashers, a professional-grade range, and open shelving reminiscent of a restaurant kitchen. 

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>The spartan style is similar to <a href="https://people.com/home/kim-kardashian-and-kanye-west-move-into-unfinished-l-a-mansion-before-arrival-of-baby-no-3/">Kardashian and West&#8217;s new home</a>, a larger mansion in Hidden Hills that is <a href="https://people.com/home/kanye-west-posts-photos-inside-20m-house-as-kim-responds-we-had-a-rule-to-not-show-our-home/">also sparsely furnished</a> and rendered in all white, making it remiscent of a museum or art gallery.</p>
It's Still Their Style 

The spartan style is similar to Kardashian and West’s new home, a larger mansion in Hidden Hills that is also sparsely furnished and rendered in all white, making it remiscent of a museum or art gallery.

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>Kardashian recently <a href="https://people.com/home/kim-kardashian-west-reveals-how-she-and-kanye-keep-their-white-furniture-safe-from-their-kids/">revealed the extremes she goes to</a>&nbsp;in order to keep the pale furniture that populated this house and their new place clean with three kids &mdash; North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 5 months &mdash; running around.&nbsp;</p> <p>&ldquo;Oh my God. I run around the house with towels,&rdquo; she told&nbsp;<a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/kim-kardashian-west-wants-you-to-decorate-your-home-like-her"><em>archdigest.com</em></a>. &ldquo;You just have to take a deep breath and say, &lsquo;Ok, it&rsquo;s going to happen. We decided to have light colors.&rsquo;&rdquo;</p>
The Cost of Clean

Kardashian recently revealed the extremes she goes to in order to keep the pale furniture that populated this house and their new place clean with three kids — North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 5 months — running around. 

“Oh my God. I run around the house with towels,” she told archdigest.com. “You just have to take a deep breath and say, ‘Ok, it’s going to happen. We decided to have light colors.’”

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/keeping-up-with-the-kardashians/"><em>Keeping Up with the Kardashians</em></a> also noted,&nbsp;&ldquo;Kanye and I were the designers of the house and we were so involved in every single detail.&rdquo;&nbsp;</p>
Kardashian, West and Co.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians also noted, “Kanye and I were the designers of the house and we were so involved in every single detail.” 

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>&ldquo;The interior design was all about neutral tones and minimal furniture,&rdquo; Kardashian explained. &ldquo;We also added a glam room with its own separate entrance.&rdquo;</p>
Kim's Input

“The interior design was all about neutral tones and minimal furniture,” Kardashian explained. “We also added a glam room with its own separate entrance.”

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>After finding out they were expecting their first child, they decided it didn&#8217;t suit their growing family&#8217;s needs and listed it without ever moving in.</p>
Not-So-Home Sweet Home

After finding out they were expecting their first child, they decided it didn’t suit their growing family’s needs and listed it without ever moving in.

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>The house, which is being listed for just $200,000 more than what Acton bought it for in November, also features large automatic windows to seemlessly connect indoors and out, according to the original listing.</p>
Back on the Market

The house, which is being listed for just $200,000 more than what Acton bought it for in November, also features large automatic windows to seemlessly connect indoors and out, according to the original listing.

Courtesy Douglas The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>Acton told TMZ she&#8217;s selling just seven months after buying the place because <a href="http://www.tmz.com/2018/06/26/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-bel-air-house-for-sale/">she&#8217;s expecting a baby</a> and plans to buy an even larger house near Miami, where she&#8217;ll have a guest house for her parents to stay.</p>
Change of Plans

Acton told TMZ she’s selling just seven months after buying the place because she’s expecting a baby and plans to buy an even larger house near Miami, where she’ll have a guest house for her parents to stay.

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>When the house was first for sale, <a href="https://people.com/home/kim-kardashian-west-gave-the-new-owner-of-her-18-million-estate-a-personal-tour-of-the-house/">Kardashian gave Acton a private tour</a> of the estate to seal the deal.&nbsp;&ldquo;When the new buyer came to see our home, I wanted to be the one to give her a personal tour,&rdquo; she wrote in&nbsp;<a href="https://www.kimkardashianwest.com/favs/2448">a post on her app</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Kim K., Realtor

When the house was first for sale, Kardashian gave Acton a private tour of the estate to seal the deal. “When the new buyer came to see our home, I wanted to be the one to give her a personal tour,” she wrote in a post on her app

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>The 9,000-square-foot house, which Kim and Kanye <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-11-million-mansion/">purchased for a reported $11 million in 2013</a>, features a swimming pool with a streamlined stone surround. Kardashian reveals she and west actually &#8220;repositioned the pool&#8221; as part of their renovation.</p>
The New Pool

The 9,000-square-foot house, which Kim and Kanye purchased for a reported $11 million in 2013, features a swimming pool with a streamlined stone surround. Kardashian reveals she and west actually “repositioned the pool” as part of their renovation.

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>It&#8217;s sited on 3.5 verdant acres in the Bel Air Crest area of Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Never-Before-Seen Backyard

It’s sited on 3.5 verdant acres in the Bel Air Crest area of Los Angeles. 

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>The $17.8 million paid by Acton in November (more than one-and-a-half times the price the celeb couple originally paid for it) made it the&nbsp;most expensive home ever sold in the neighborhood, according to MLS.</p>
Record-Breaking Price

The $17.8 million paid by Acton in November (more than one-and-a-half times the price the celeb couple originally paid for it) made it the most expensive home ever sold in the neighborhood, according to MLS.

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
<p>Now, the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home just needs to find a new buyer that appreciates its unique style.</p>
Ready for the Next Buyer

Now, the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home just needs to find a new buyer that appreciates its unique style.

The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman
