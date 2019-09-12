Long before there were best dressed lists, there was Lee Bouvier Radziwill, one of the most stylish women in the world. Beginning on October 17, eight months after her death at age 85, Christie’s will host an auction with some of her most personal belongings, a rare chance to glimpse into the private world and impeccable style of Jackie Kennedy’s younger sister.

“She’s an American legend,” says Jonathan Rendell, Deputy Chairman of Christie’s. “Staggeringly classic.” From oversize sunglasses to Louis XVI chairs, to designer (and costume!) jewelry, here’s an exclusive peek at some of the treasures for sale (starting bids range from $200 to $60,000.) “This is someone who even out of the public eye, was totally fascinating to the public,” notes Rendell. And the buzz keeps growing. Says Rendell: “Basically the phone hasn’t stopped ringing.”