See Jamie-Lynn Sigler's 'Crisp, Cool & Comfortable' Backyard Makeover at Her New Home in Texas

Since moving from L.A. to Texas in March, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her family have been spending most of their time outside - and for good reason!

The Sopranos alum and podcast host, 40, recently teamed up with her friend and interior designer Erin Fetherston to give the backyard of her new Spanish-style home the family-focused makeover of her dreams, using furnishings and deocr from CB2.

"We bought this house because of the outdoor space. I mean, it's what completely sold us," Sigler, who shares sons Beau, 7, and Jack, 3, with husband Cutter Dykstra, tells PEOPLE.

"When we were planning to move from Los Angeles to Texas, we really needed to feel like our house was checking all the boxes to make it worth it," she continues. "We're big entertainers, and are in the pool from morning until night, so we wanted a space to hold all of it. And this house had it."

Sigler and Fetherston worked together to make the backyard space a little more luxurious while also keeping it relaxed and cozy for her two young boys and their friends, who she says spend all day, every day, outside.

"Erin definitely guided me, because I'm by no means talented when it comes to design," Sigler admits. "But she knew what I liked. I wanted it to feel special, I wanted it to feel like a vacation vibe and I wanted to be able to host a lot of people. It needed to feel crisp and cool, but also comfortable."

The first piece the pair picked out for the space was the grey-and-white sectional couch, which Sigler says they had both had their eye on.

"From there, we just realized that we could stack out the entire space in CB2 and make it a dream come true," she says. "I'm obsessed with everything."

Beyond the sectional, the backyard now has plenty of furniture for resting and relaxing, including sun loungers by the pool, teak lounge chairs and daybeds around the firepit and a hanging egg chair on the back deck, which Sigler says the boys take turns in when they have their iPad time for the day.

However, her favorite piece of furniture in the space is the massive teakwood dining table, which is surrounded by her many plants.

"I actually didn't even understand how beautiful it was until it got delivered," Sigler says of the outdoor table. "I love it. And we have extra chairs in our garage for when we have more people - it's so big that we can fit 10 of us around the table."

While Sigler's children are obsessed with swinging on the hanging chair, they're also big fans of the fire pit area, she says.

"It's just big and cozy and the kids love it," she says. "And they feel very special when they have friends of theirs over, that they can take them down there and make some s'mores."

Giving the kids more space to hang out and play was one of the main reasons that Sigler and Dykstra decided to move the family to Texas. They purchased this home, which is located about 25 minutes outside of Austin, back in October, and moved on March 1.

"I used to fantasize that I would get to a certain level of my career where I'd be able to live somewhere like Austin, Texas, and then pop back in [to L.A.] for work," Sigler says. "And I think, like many people did during COVID, we kind of reassessed our life and what makes us happy. And it was kind of like, what are we waiting for? Let's do this. Let's go. Now is the time. We don't need permission from anyone or anything to tell us when we can do this."

Though she'd never made such a big move before, Sigler says that she had a couple friends who moved to the area at the same time - including actresses Becca Tobin and Haylie Duff - which helped with the transition.

"It definitely made a difference to kind of have a little bit of a tribe here already," she says. "And that we all have little kids getting acclimated to a new space."

So far, Sigler says, the kids have been adapting wonderfully, and are loving all the room they now have for playing - which was harder to come by in L.A. Plus, Sigler says, their new neighbors have been so welcoming and kind.

"It's been really good for our family," Sigler says. "I feel like, over the past year with COVID and everything in quarantine, while we did the best we could, it kind of chipped away at us. There were stressful moments and hard moments for each of us in our own way. And so kind of having this fresh start and the big adventure to do for the four of us, I think offered a lot of repair for that."