See Inside Ziggy Marley's California Home He Shares with Wife Orly and Their 4 Children

Ziggy Marley is showing off his beautiful family home.

"It’s not about how it looks or how many bedrooms; it’s about how it feels,” the son of late reggae legend Bob Marley and Rita Marley tells architecturaldigest.com, "I liked the vibe and the spirit of the home.”

The singer, 51, shares his Spanish Colonial home located in Los Angeles' Toluca Lake neighborhood with his wife, Orly, and their four children: daughter Judah, 15, and sons Gideon, 13, Abraham, 9, and Isaiah, 4.

Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan, a close family friend, helped them find and renovate their home, which boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. “When you’re doing a 10,000-square-foot house, just redoing the floors alone is a Herculean task, especially when they’re being scraped by hand to give them that authentic Mediterranean vibe," he told the site.

The open-plan kitchen, dining room, and family area took the longest to renovate, Farahan said, given Ziggy's vision for the space to be conducive for cooking, eating, and playing.

“I cook every day,” he said. “I’m Jamaican, so sometimes I introduce the kids to Jamaican dishes like steamed fish.”

Photos of the legendary Marley family line the three-story stairwell off the foyer. A library, outfitted with leather chairs, is located nearby, as is the living room where there's a fireplace and a bar custom-designed by Farahan.

The main bedroom contains a cozy reading area and a fireplace. Ziggy and Orly's wedding ketubah hangs above the couple's four-poster bed.

Farahan said that of all the rooms he worked on, the main bathroom, is his favorite. "It’s so luxe and it’s got a little bit of me all over it. I’m really proud of it," he said.

Outside of the home, an outdoor dining room with chairs and tables from Restoration Hardware overlooks a massive pool. There's also a basketball court, often used by the kids, not far from one of the patios that contains an imported Thai Buddha statue and raised beds filled with vegetables.

Referring to his style as "simple but royal," Ziggy explained that overall, space was most important for him and his family when it came to their home layout.

“For me, royal means things like high ceilings; I like space and I don’t want to feel cramped," he said.

Farahan agreed with the singer's simple yet effective vision. “Ziggy is very natural, organic, and simple. The house had to make sense; it didn’t need to be overdone and complex."