The Golden Globe-nominated actress shares a look at her idyllic escape from New York City and talks about a time when she was once a struggling artist "with no place to go"

See Inside West Side Story Star Ariana DeBose's Upstate N.Y. Cottage: Where 'We Went for Peace'

Ariana DeBose has come a long way from her humble beginnings as a young dancer in New York City.

The performer, 30, covers the new issue of home and lifestyle publication My Domaine, for which she presented her cozy and chic cottage in upstate New York.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

DeBose also discussed how as a 19-year-old college dropout in New York City, she found herself riding "a subway for 24 hours with no place to go" when a living situation fell through.

Ariana DeBose home Credit: Noah Kalina/MyDomaine

"I ate peanut butter and jelly and got a 50-cent coffee every morning. That's what I could afford," DeBose said of her difficult first year in New York. "When I ran out of money, I ate ice cream."

The publication noted that at the age of 15, DeBose won a dance contest sponsored by Cold Stone Creamery, who awarded her $15,000 plus free shakes and smoothies for life.

Over a decade later — following a starring film role alongside Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in The Prom and a Tony nomination for her turn as Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on Broadway — DeBose recently nabbed a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe nomination for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, in which she plays Anita.

Ariana DeBose home Credit: Noah Kalina/MyDomaine

The actress, who also appeared in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, now shares an elegant and cozy two-bedroom cottage in upstate New York with her partner Sue Makkoo.

"When Sue and I first met, the cottage was the place we went for peace and solace, away from the hustle and bustle of New York City," DeBose said. "That's what it remained for us during the pandemic. It's where we spent all of our time."

"We were not on top of anyone, and we were able to enjoy spending time outside," she continued. "Plus, the cottage helped me keep peace of mind, knowing there was something that was going to last. No matter what happened at the end of this pandemic, we were good."

Ariana DeBose home Credit: Noah Kalina/MyDomaine

"Everything in the cottage is a reflection of our life together or of the home's surroundings," DeBose said of the 900-square-foot dwelling, which features many windows looking out onto luscious flower gardens.

"The windows are the eyes of the home," she added. "The windows are the art, in a way. The view of the trees and the leaves and the creek comes into the home."

My Domaine, who noted that no prop stylist was on site for the shoot, showcased DeBose's home with all furniture and decor exactly as it was upon arrival for the photo shoot.

Ariana DeBose home Credit: Noah Kalina/MyDomaine

"We bring things with good energy into the home to maintain the history of the house," the star said of the crystals, dried flowers and books found there. "I want to feel like the things that are present and living in my home have soul to them."

Of the house as a whole, DeBose noted how much of a respite it provides from the rush of the city.

"When I'm headed upstate, and driving out of town, there is a specific bridge that I cross where I can feel that my body knows I am leaving the city," she said. "In that moment, it's literally like the first deep breath that I've taken since I left the cottage."

RELATED VIDEO: Learn More About Ariana DeBose, Who Plays Anita in West Side Story — and Is Blowing Audiences Away

In the new West Side Story, DeBose reprises the iconic role of Anita, played by Rita Moreno in the classic 1961 film.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the special Something's Coming: West Side Story—A Special Edition of 20/20, DeBose revealed she received advice from Moreno — who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1962 for her portrayal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It is really exciting to work with Rita," DeBose said in the clip. "It's also terrifying!"

DeBose revealed Moreno had offered her a tip in portraying the iconic character, saying, "She told me, 'Niña, I'll tell you anything you want to know.' "