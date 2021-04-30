See Inside Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s L.A. Home: 'Our Favorite Place'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The couple, who recently welcomed their first baby, son Cruz, in April, give an inside look at their family home on Open House

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright know what it takes to have a party-worthy home.

Taylor, 41, and Cartwright, 32, ditched the apartment life once they got married in 2019 and purchased their $1.9 million Los Angeles home. Now, the couple is giving a personal look inside their house on Open House and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, which airs on Sunday.

Taylor and Cartwright love hosting get-togethers and share that their open-concept living and kitchen area is their perfect hangout spot. "It's like our favorite place to be—this whole open area with the living room and the kitchen together," Cartwright said.

"[The island] is where we all congregate when everybody comes over before we go out to the backyard. Everybody just hangs out, makes drinks, catches up, and then we head of to the backyard to party," Taylor added.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright (“Vanderpump Rules”) Take Us Through Their LA Home on Open House Credit: Open House TV/YouTube

Although Cartwright said she's obsessed with the kitchen for its two stoves, she's most proud of the way she decorated their living room, from the abundance of throw pillows to the coordinating bookshelves.

"This is where we are all the time. We love watching TV in here and playing games," Cartwright said. "I decorated all of these bookshelves. I have old photos and new photos, but I wanted to keep the frames all the same with black and a white matte."

In the clip, which was filmed before the arrival of their son, Cruz Michael, on April 12, the couple explained that they started keeping one of their bassinets in the living room in order to get their dog accustomed to the upcoming changes in the household. A second bassinet is set up in their bedroom.

"I love that we have the little shiplap-looking wall behind here and then this [plaque] that says 'The Cauchis,'" Cartwright said, joking that most people don't realize that's their real last name. "It's actually made from a bourbon barrel, bringing in my Kentucky roots."

The stars said they love that they can make the most of the California climate thanks to the French doors and walk-out balcony off the bedroom.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright (“Vanderpump Rules”) Take Us Through Their LA Home on Open House Credit: Open House TV/YouTube

In early December, both Taylor and Cartwright announced in coordinating Instagram posts that they would no longer appear on Vanderpump Rules in order to focus on their family.

"The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life," Taylor wrote while sharing several throwback photos from his time on the show. "Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

Vanderpump Rules, which premiered on Bravo in 2013, follows the lives of the employees at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant. Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that the series is returning for season 9 in May despite speculation surrounding the future of the reality show.

"Vanderpump Rules will resume production with a comprehensive health and safety plan. The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal's own safety guidelines," said a Bravo spokesperson. "The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows."