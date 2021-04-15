See Inside Troye Sivan’s Melbourne Home — Including His ‘Fantasy’ Bath in a Former Wine Cellar

“I’m really, really proud and super grateful to live here,” the singer says of his home, which he purchased after returning to Australia last year

Troye Sivan's Australian home is his little piece of heaven.

The Australian singer, 25, gave a tour of his home, which he purchased after returning home last year following a lengthy stay in America, for Architectural Digest's May issue.

"I have been living in America for the last 5 or 6 years and I have been so homesick the entire time," he told the publication in the video tour, above. "When everything got crazy in March, I came back to Australia to be with my family and eventually I was like, 'What am I doing?'"

"I am so unbelievably happy here and I feel so at home that I wanted to put down roots. And I found this house and I was just like, 'Done,' " he added.

Although the Victorian-era former brick factory underwent some extensive renovations, Sivan kept some of the distinctive original elements — including the eye-catching ceilings.

"We left the original cork ceilings as they were, stains and all. If we wanted to preserve the germ of what this house was originally, everything had to feel effortless and real," designer David Flack, who worked with Sivan in personalizing and updating the home, told AD.

One aspect that was very important to Sivan was lighting.

In addition to numerous windows letting in plenty of natural light, the home is also filled with lamps that give off a soft glow, because as the singer explained, "no one looks good" in harsh overhead light.

Starting off the tour on the ground floor, the "Easy" singer makes his way through his cozy living room before showing off his kitchen as well as an outdoor courtyard, which Sivan says is his "favorite part of the house."

Troye Sivan

Besides being a relaxing place to enjoy nature, the area also includes one of the house's most unique features: a "fantasy" bathroom, which was previously a wine cellar.

"I wanted one of those bathrooms where... You know when you go to a restaurant and people are like, 'Oh, have you been to the toilet? You have to go," he explained of the oxblood-colored room. "I think it's so dramatic and extra."

Meanwhile, the main bedroom (the only thing on the top floor) is the perfect place to get away from it all. "It's really, really quiet," he says of the space that is filled with windows, which when all opened up. make him "feel like I'm outside."

To complete the relaxing vibes, there's also an en suite bathroom which boasts a luxurious tub as well as a speaker system.

Sivan's sister Sage also has her own bedroom and bathroom on another floor.

Troye Sivan

As for the vibe he hopes his home gives off, Sivan told AD that he would like to think that visitors would "think that I'm an unpretentious guy."

"Maybe a bit eccentric, someone who loves art and design, someone devoted to his family—and definitely the fact that I'm gay," he added.

Another factor that makes the home so special? Its history.

The property was originally a handball court when it was first constructed in 1874, before being turned into a brick factory and eventually into a residence in 1970.

"I really love the idea that this house has had so many lives and been through so much and seen so much," he explained at the end of the video tour. "I'm only 25 and this house is like 146 years old. I'm really, really proud and super grateful to live here and call it home."