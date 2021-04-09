See Inside Late Author Toni Morrison’s ‘Cozy and Comfortable’ New York Apartment

The spacious Tribeca home is filled with plenty of light and mementos from the Nobel Laureate’s life

Although life in the Big Apple can be all hustle and bustle, Toni Morrison's New York City apartment was designed to be a place to relax and rewind.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of Open House NYC, which airs on Sunday, viewers get an inside look at the "cozy and comfortable" Tribeca loft where the author and Nobel Laureate lived until her death at 88 in 2019.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Starting off in the living room, the tour highlights all of the thoughtful design details, including a gas fireplace, drawings from Morrison's son Slade, who died in 2010, and a wall of north-facing windows, which offer up "beautiful open views of the New York City skyline"

From there, viewers get a chance to see inside the author's personal library, complete with a built-in bookshelf filled with histories and biographies — and a custom ladder to make reaching the top shelves easy.

The room also features a number of "interesting artifacts," such as the original artwork for Morrison's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Beloved as well as the writing desk where she wrote her work by hand.

Toni Morrison apartment Image zoom Toni Morrison apartment | Credit: Open House NYC

Morrison's main bedroom also offers plenty of space — and views.

Beside the bed sit a pair of matching custom built-in side tables as well as a pair of antique lanterns overhead.

The bedroom boasts a sizable walk-in closet with space for a dressing table, as well as a bathroom with "a giant soaking tub and double sinks." The pièce de résistance? The bedroom also has its own sofa, perfect for cuddling up with a book.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Toni Morrison apartment Image zoom Toni Morrison apartment | Credit: Open House NYC

Toni Morrison apartment Image zoom Toni Morrison apartment | Credit: Open House NYC

Toni Morrison apartment Image zoom Toni Morrison apartment | Credit: Open House NYC

The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment, which Morrison purchased in 2014, was put on the market last year for $4.75 million, according to Architectural Digest.

Last month, the New York Post reported that the property had sold for $4.25 million.