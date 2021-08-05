See Inside Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins' Nashville Home: 'I Love How Much Love It Holds'

The country star and his wife welcomed House Beautiful into the "real and happy home" they share with three daughters

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are showing off their picturesque Tennessee home.

The country superstar and his wife's Nashville property, which was designed by their friend April Tomlin, is featured in the August/September 2021 issue of House Beautiful.

The house, which was inspired by the couple's family — specifically their grandparents — incorporates modern details with classic touches. "I really wanted it to feel like our grandparents' homes," Akins says. "Their homes—and the memories made in them—are what inspired us to build a home for our family and friends."

The home, which is colored with muted taupes, grays and greens, uses low-wattage lighting and unpolished brass finishes to set the mood.

Akins opened up about the charms of the "perfectly imperfect" house she shares with Rhett, 31, telling House Beautiful, "There are already stains on the carpets, markers on the walls, fingernail polish spilled on the wood floors, but it is a real and happy home."

She adds, "I love how much love it holds."

Tomlin, who helped create the space for the couple, says she made the most of the house to make Akins and Rhett's vision come to life.

"There's not a lot of unused open space," she explains. "Every wall has a chair or a painting—we had to overdecorate the space to give it that intimacy."

The couple shares their home with their three daughters, Lennon Love, 17 months, Ada James, 3½, and Willa Gray, 5, and they're making room for one more. Rhett and Akins are expecting their fourth child, another daughter, in November.

In June, Akins posted a sweet Father's Day tribute to her husband, sharing a series of photos on Instagram of the couple with their three daughters.

"You are THE BEST daddy to our (almost) 4 girls we could have ever dreamed up 💕 you love us so well and I hope today you felt as loved as you are 🥰 we had the best day with you 💙💙💙 Happy Fathers Day cutie!! We ADORE you 💗," she wrote.

In June, Rhett opened up about his wife's pregnancy, telling PEOPLE she was struggling with "rough" pregnancy symptoms, including "nausea and yakking all day."

He added, "It's just really sad because I feel like I can't do anything to help, except order Taco Bell at 11:30 at night to put something in her stomach ... But we're going to get through it and we'll have a beautiful fourth daughter out of it."

And while they're not yet a family of six, Rhett and his wife are already looking further into the future.

"We always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there," he told PEOPLE.