AD 100
Architectural Digest turns 100 this year — and they’re celebrating by releasing AD at 100: A Century of Style, a book which documents the best homes the magazine published in its storied history. Here, we share eight of those exquisite homes, each belonging to a well-known celebrity who rose to fame in the past century. Read on to peek inside Mariah Carey’s Tribeca penthouse, Robert Redford’s Sundance ski home, Jayne Mansfield’s “Pink Palace” and more.
David Bowie & Iman
Mustique Mandalay
The lat singer and his supermodel wife spent many of their years together at this Carribean getaway — pictured here in September 1992 — which Bowie once called “an endless source of delight” and “a whim personified.” Though Indonesian in design, the aesthetic inside differed from room to room, with many furnishings coming from Bowie’s hometown of London.
Sting & Trudie Styler
Tuscany I Villa Il Palagio
It’s all about the garden at the musician and movie producer’s Italian home, pictured here in January 2011. Landscape designer Arabella Lennox-Boyd embarked on a seven-year, seven-acre project to create this magical backyard, complete with olive trees, boxwood, a smattering of vineyards and Chianti hills.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin
Miami
Designed by Massimo Papiri, this neoclassical-style mansion — located on a 14-acre plot of land overlooking Biscayne Bay — is filled to the brim with exquisite art and sculptures. The atrium, pictured here in where Stallone spent time watching TV, is decorated with Francis Bacon’s Oedipus and the Sphinx, framed in gold.
Robert Redford
Sundance, Utah
The actor-director spent years transforming this ski resort town into an artistic community — a job well done as evidenced by the synonymous film festival that now occurs there every year. Redford’s home there, pictured in this photo from April 1989, draws on both his love of nature and creative expression, boasting a pattern-filled outdoor patio overlooking the mountains.
Mariah Carey
Manhattan
This pop star lives and breathes luxury, and this photo of her dressing room in her Tribeca triplex — circa November 2001— makes that abundantly clear. Designed by legendary decorator Mario Buatta, the room features an open layout, displaying the star’s clothing collection like books in a library. Shades of white are used for both the walls and furnishings.
John Travolta & Kelly Preston
Florida
John Travolta loves airplanes. The actor channeled his hobby into the design of his home (which he shares with wife Kelly Preston), centering his dining room around an aviation-inspired mural by Sandra Hillard, pictured here in April 2004. In the backyard? His very own 707 jet.
Jayne Mansfield
Los Angeles
The Hollywood sex symbol loved all things glitz and glam, and her home aesthetic proved no different. The star created a dream home for herself — known as the Pink Palace on Sunset Boulevard — complete with over $150,000 in furnishings and accessories. Pictured here (in the 1960s) in her bedroom with her Pekingese pup named Powderpuff, a dazzling candelabra and mirrored headboard set the scene.
Julia Child
Cambridge, Massachusetts
The chef always said that the kitchen is “the most-loved and most-used room in the house,” and her clapboard East Coast home certainly centered around her own. Her pastry room, pictured here in 1976, brims with baking tools like rolling pins and cake pans.