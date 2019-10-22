Architectural Digest turns 100 this year — and they’re celebrating by releasing AD at 100: A Century of Style, a book which documents the best homes the magazine published in its storied history. Here, we share eight of those exquisite homes, each belonging to a well-known celebrity who rose to fame in the past century. Read on to peek inside Mariah Carey’s Tribeca penthouse, Robert Redford’s Sundance ski home, Jayne Mansfield’s “Pink Palace” and more.