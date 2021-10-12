See Inside Celeb Organizers The Home Edit's New Rainbow-Inspired Nashville Headquarters

The Tennessee-based home organizing company, founded by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, teamed up with Behr to design their brand-new HQ

The Home Edit has a new headquarters — and it's just as colorful (and organized!) as you might expect.

The Nashville-based home organization team, lead by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, have been hard at work filming Season 2 of their hit Netflix series, Get Organized with the Home Edit, but made time to create a space that everyone in the group is eager to come back to at the end of a busy day tidying the homes of celebrities and regular clients.

"The Home Edit House," as the group has dubbed the two-story property, is "where we can shoot content, hold team meetings, and celebrate our gold-star moments with candy and champagne," Shearer tells PEOPLE.

It was a new build when they bought it, so they had a completely blank canvas to work with when they were handed the keys.

"The house itself was just built, so there were white walls and nothing else," Teplin says of the "before" version of the home. "It was important we added our own signature touch to every square inch."

Naturally, they knew they would need lots of color — as their organizing ethos is built around ROYGBIV — so they teamed up with the paint experts at Behr to bring their interior visions to life.

In their prop room, Behr's Color & Design team ran with the rainbow theme by painting stripes in the Behr Dynasty colors Torch Red, Balcony Sunset, Celebration, Nurturing, Jean Blue Jacket and Cherry Juice.

They then chose the shade Moxie, a subtle blush pink, for their conference room, which they call "the hub of our teamwork." The color works to create a "positive and serene environment where our team can work and collaborate," Teplin says.

Finally, they went for a bold-yet-neutral shade for their downstairs bathroom — a navy blue hue called Compass Blue. "It adds a touch of sophistication with a relaxed feel," Teplin says of the shade, which pairs perfectly with the white tile in the shower and gold embellishments throughout.

Look around The Home Edit House and you'll see that the design is bright and fun, yet still mature and put-together — much like The Home Edit's signature style.

"Our brand aesthetic is a blend of both of our design sensibilities," Shearer admits. "Joanna is all about the colors and patterns, where I lean to a more muted color palette of black and white, with occasional rainbows if the situation warrants it."

Now that the paint has dried and the space is all put together, the team couldn't be happier with the result.

"The house should really be named The Home Edit Heaven… because it really is!" Shearer says. "It's perfectly on brand and our team is just obsessed with the final result."

She adds: "It's been a dream to have a place to call our own, and now it's a reality."