See Inside The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer’s ‘Dream’ Custom Closet: Feels Like ‘a Department Store’

The star of Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit worked with The Container Store Custom Closets to create the perfect space in her Nashville home

As the co-founder of celebrity-favorite home organizing company The Home Edit, Clea Shearer is no stranger to a jaw-dropping custom closet. So it's no surprise that her own closet is as hyper-organized and aesthetically pleasing as the ones she designs for her famous clients.

The Get Organized with The Home Edit star, 39 — who founded The Home Edit with best friend Joanna Teplin in 2015 — recently opened up the doors to the luxurious walk-in in her Nashville home exclusively to PEOPLE — and it'll make any neat freak feel instant joy.

"I tend to be pretty picky when it comes to my home, which is not a big surprise," the Netflix star tells PEOPLE, explaining that she decided to work with The Container Store Custom Closets on the project to give herself more control, eventually choosing the highly-customizable Laren closet. (Shearer and Teplin also have their own line with the retailer.)

"I went with Pure White to match the aesthetic of the rest of my home," the mom of two says of her paint color. "The other features I chose include shaker drawer fronts with glass pulls, upper lighting, glass doors around the handbags, hamper in the island, a pull-out mirror, tie rack, and pull-out pants rack — so basically, the closet of my dreams!"

The "Laren" style is built from the ground up, and because the footprint of Shearer's closet is pretty large the entire process took about four days, she says. She also incorporated overhead lighting, which took a little bit of extra time, but she says it's definitely her favorite part of the space.

"Every time I walk in my closet, I feel like I'm shopping in a department store," she says. "Those small details can make a huge difference."

When putting together her closet, Shearer also practiced what she preaches to her clients about making sure space is used in the most efficient manner possible — starting with editing down her clothes and accessories.

She also made sure to make ample use of her closet's square footage. "One of the most common mistakes that people make is not taking advantage of vertical space," she says. Her shelving goes almost all the way to the ceiling, and she stored pieces she uses less frequently near the top. She also has bins near the bottom for storage.

She took advantage of the space in the middle of the closet by installing an island, which has drawers for storage and also has a pull-out laundry bin.

"I always recommend installing a custom-designed closet because it allows you to start from scratch and add the features that you need without making any major structural changes to your home," she says. "It's definitely worth the investment!"

Fans of Shearer and Teplin — and their stunning closet transformations — can look forward to Season 2 of Get Organized with The Home Edit, which Netflix has announced will be returning this summer.

Season one, which premiered in September 2020, followed the Nashville-based moms and business partners as they helped organize the lives and homes of real families and celebrity clients — including Eva Longoria, Neil Patrick Harris and Khloé Kardashian.

The new season is just the latest addition to a rapidly expanding empire that also includes two books and their own line of cleaning products, called Rume, which launched in late 2020.