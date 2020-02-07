See Inside the $9 Million L.A. Home Once Rented by Katharine Hepburn in the 1930s

Image zoom Jim Bartsch

If these walls could talk, they’d have a wealth of Hollywood history to recount.

The 5,000-square-ft. hacienda-style house that once was home to movie star (and four-time Oscar winner) Katharine Hepburn early in her career recently hit the market with a price tag of $8.995 million.

The icon of Old Hollywood, who died in 2003 at the age of 96, rented the place when she made the leap from New York City’s Broadway stages to Los Angeles’ big screens in 1932, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Hepburn stayed there for five years.

Compounding the estate’s film-fan clout, monster movie mainstay Boris Karloff also lived in the residence at the height of his career, which included his iconic performance as Frankenstein.

Karloff bought the home in 1938, parting ways with it in 1945. He died at 81 in 1969.

The home, listed by Beverly Hills’ Douglas Elliman, was first built in 1927, and features five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Inside you’ll find six fireplaces to curl up besides (perhaps in glamorous silk pajamas, à la Kate) and wood ceiling beams contrast white-washed brick walls and its tile and wood flooring.

The property also boasts plenty for the outdoorsy type, including a swimming pool surrounded by greenery and lawns, as well as gardens full of flowers and shrubs. Two outdoor fireplaces are also included.

In an archival interview from 1990, Hepburn mentioned her penchant for a toasty fireplace to PEOPLE while discussing marriage dynamics.

“I mean, I can carry the logs up from the cellar and build the fire. I do all that. But if I were married to someone and I did it and he was sitting reading the paper, I would like him to feel that he’s a lazy son of a bitch,” she laughed at the time.