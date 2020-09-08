PHOTOS: See Inside the 2020 HGTV Urban Oasis Home in Portland, Maine

This year’s HGTV Urban Oasis Home is a gorgeous property in Portland, Maine — and PEOPLE has a first look inside the one-of-a-kind property!

Clocking in at nearly 2,000 square feet, the 2020 home is a freshly remodeled 1900s New England cottage, imbued with the historic charm of the seaside town, known for sumptuous seafood and a laidback New England lifestyle.

HGTV star Brian Patrick Flynn worked to honor Portland’s culture when designing the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home, combining nautical themes with clean, modern lines for a cozy yet chic finished product. Never one to shy away from a little drama, Flynn uses bold colors and prints throughout the house — from the coral front door to the royal blue master bedroom.

“With HGTV Urban Oasis 2020, we wanted to honor the rich history of Portland with interior design that reflected both the 1900s New England cottage build as well as the exciting modern life of this vibrant city,” Flynn says of the unique property. “The winner will definitely feel that as they enter the home!”

The expansive backyard will also draw in those looking to get a mix of both nature and city life: string lights hang over a wood deck, which leads down to a cozy seating area surrounding a fire pit.

The Maine property will be the 11th "Urban Oasis" HGTV gives away. It started in 2010 with a property in New York City. Last year, the Urban Oasis home was located in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This will be the sixth year in a row Flynn has taken the reins as the interior designer for the project, and he will be the host of the HGTV Urban Oasis Special that will air on the network in October. The home itself was designed by local architect Briburn, and constructed by local builder Big Country Built, LLC.

This year’s grand prize package is valued at over $650,000, and the winner will receive the keys to the fully-furnished residence as well as $50,000 from LendingTree. The sweepstakes will run from 9 a.m. ET on Monday, October 5 to 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 25, and hopeful homeowners will be able to enter twice per day on the channel’s website.