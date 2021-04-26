See Inside Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young’s Engagement Party: ‘Most Special Night’
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's engagement party was a joyful occasion full of friends and family!
The Flip or Flop star, 39, and the Selling Sunset realtor, 33, had a small group of loved ones join them at a waterfront restaurant in Newport Beach, Calif. on Saturday night to celebrate their upcoming nuptials — complete with good food (and champagne!), dancefloor shenanigans and plenty of photobooth snaps.
"The most special night with the most special man... I can't stop smiling," Young captioned a sweet video she shared to Instagram on Sunday showing her and her future husband sharing a smooch at the event, set to Justin Bieber's song "Holy."
El Moussa shared a similar video to his account, writing, "Love of my life," with a praying hands emoji. "Last night was perfect... you could say I'm ready to #flipherlastname."
In attendance were both Young and El Moussa's families, including El Moussa's two kids — daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 — whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack. The children stayed for the first half of the night, getting down on the dance floor with the future bride and groom.
Most of Young's Selling Sunset castmates were also there to celebrate, including Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Davina Potratz, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim.
Her co-star Maya Vander, who lives in Miami, wrote on Instagram, "Sorry I missed it [crying emoji] I'll see u guys soon." Christine Quinn, who is currently pregnant and has had a rocky relationship with Young and El Moussa in the past, did not appear to be in attendance.
"@Heatherraeyoung and I wanted tonight to be intimate - surrounded by our family and close friends," El Moussa shared on his Instagram Story on Saturday, along with a video of their loved ones.
The couple chose to host the event at Louie's by the Bay, a modern Italian steakhouse on the waterfront, near where El Moussa and Young met for the very first time on the Fourth of July in 2019.
As guests walked into the party, they were greeted with flutes of chilled champagne placed on pillars of ice and holding stir sticks emblazoned with the couple's home reno-inspired hashtag: #FlippingHerLastName. Young confirmed in December that she would be changing her name to "Heather Rae El Moussa" after they married. An ice sculpture also read "The El Moussas."
"Just as we imagined," Young captioned a photo of the set up in her Instagram Stories.
A cursive sign reading "El Moussas" hung behind the pillars of ice, and was the backdrop for photobooth photos as the night went on. Elsewhere, there was a cigar lounge, which El Moussa shared a photo of, writing, "Future wifey knows me well."
RELATED: See Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's 'Incredible' Engagement Shoot with 3 Outfit Changes
El Moussa and Young got engaged on July 25 while celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island in California.
Although the couple has been busy planning their nuptials — including Young documenting her hunt for the perfect wedding and rehearsal dress and their engagement shoot in February — they've stayed mum about when and where they'll be saying "I do," but have confirmed it will be some time this year.
