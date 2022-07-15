Vergara purchased the guard-gated property in 2014 for $10.6 million

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello List Modern L.A. Home for $19.6 Million — See Inside!

Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello are saying goodbye to their Beverly Hills home.

The couple have put their 11,369-square-foot, Tuscan-style home on the market for $19.6 million, PEOPLE confirms.

Vergara, 50, purchased the guard-gated property in 2014 for $10.6 million, according to real estate website Dirt, and has since remodeled the half-acre-plus property, adding Modern Family-style touches to the seven-bedroom, 11-bath home.

Five of the bedrooms are described as "family-style," while the other two are designed for live-in workers, according to the Sotheby's International Realty listing.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Mangianello’s L.A. home for sale Credit: Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty

Other amenities include a French chateau-inspired chef's kitchen, a full-size gym and a theater.

The carefully landscaped backyard, which is manicured with high hedges, has a pool, spa and barbecue area.

Another stand-out feature includes a lower-level wine room that sports a black-and-white color scheme.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Mangianello’s L.A. home for sale Credit: Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty

Soaring ceilings and hardwood floors complement the contemporary space, which was originally built in 2006.

The listing agent on the property is Barry Peele of Sotheby's International Realty — Beverly Hills Brokerage.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Mangianello’s L.A. home for sale Credit: Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty

The news caps a big week for the Modern Family alum, who turned 50 on Sunday.

The actress celebrated the occasion with her family — including her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and niece Claudia Vergara — at Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday.

Her husband, 45, as well as friends and other family, inundated the star with well-wishes on social media to mark the milestone birthday. Manganiello's Instagram post showcased a carousel of sweet images featuring the couple at various events and locations.

"¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!" he wrote in the Instagram caption. "I love you so much."

Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot back in November 2015 and recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Sharing some throwbacks from their wedding day via Instagram in November, Vergara wrote in the caption, "Feliz Aniversario mi amor! 6yrs. To many more! Love u!"

Manganiello also paid tribute to his wife with a video from their wedding day first dance to Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight," performed by musician Jeremy Davenport.