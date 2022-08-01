See Inside Sienna Miller's Cozy English Cottage After Major Renovations: 'It's Heaven'

Sienna Miller is sharing an inside look into her traditional English cottage with a contemporary twist.

The actress, 40, invited Architectural Digest to tour her 16th-century "hobbit-y house" located in Buckinghamshire, England – just 45 minutes outside of London. Surrounded by magical meadows, the thatched-roof house is the perfect secluded getaway.

Originally purchased when she was 25 years old, Miller had the cottage redone by her "other mother" film director friend, Gaby Dellal, during lockdown. She gave Dellal complete control and absolutely fell in love with the renovation.

Beginning the tour in the kitchen, the Anatomy of a Scandal star showed off the 1920s Crittall doors and expansive Lacanche stove that, as an avid cook, she always dreamt about having.

"Having such an old house is a magical thing, but contemporary touches really work," she tells AD.

The dining area is part of an extension done to the house in the 1970s. It features a high ceiling and mirrors to create the illusion of having more space. Connecting to a cozy space used to entertain, guests can enjoy the colorful furniture, enormous fireplace and a piano gifted to Miller by her first boyfriend.

With six bedrooms and the ability to sleep 12 people, the actress says the cottage is the "biggest tiny house you've ever seen." She jokes about spiderwebs being a natural feature of a countryside home, along with her essential wine nook.

Sienna Miller's house tour with Architectural Digest Credit: Simon Upton/AD

Referred to by Miller as "the snuggly room," the living room is a dreamy addition to her historic abode. With its low ceiling and original beams, the actress reflects how it's "extraordinary that families in 1550 were living in this house."

Moving upstairs, Miller tells AD that her daughter Marlowe's room is "something out of Jane Austen." Although it is a charming room with tiny old windows, Marlowe, 9, uses the reading nook in the outside hallway to store more of her toys and books.

Finally, the actress takes the tour into her stunning bedroom that was completely redone by Dellal. Details are everything here, from the Murano lantern hanging from the high ceiling to the quirky wallpaper depicting "naked witchy ladies dancing," according to Miller.

"It is heaven sleeping in my room and waking with the morning light filtering through the curtains," she says in the September issue of AD.

A set of vintage doors with panes of old glass lead out to a peaceful balcony overlooking the meadow. The importance of details carries into the bathroom, which boasts antique saloon doors and Moroccan tiles in the shower.

Sienna Miller's house tour with Architectural Digest Credit: Simon Upton/AD

Outside of the cottage, the garden holds a number of unique amenities such as the playhouse, barbecue, pond and an outhouse.