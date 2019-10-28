Image zoom Leslee Mitchell

Sheryl Crow’s Nashville home is country-chic and family friendly — and it sure makes her happy.

After living for years on a remote, 150-acre farm outside the city, the 57-year-old musician decided to move her and her two sons — Wyatt and Levi, now 12 and 9 — to their current Tennessee home when it was time for them to start school.

“We were quite a ways out and starting preschool,” Crow told archdigest.com. “It was time.”

Now, Crow says, the boys still have space to run around and be kids — with 50 acres of property to explore — but the family is closer to civilization, just “five minutes from a Starbucks,” which she can appreciate.



Despite it sprawling size, Crow says that the idyllic house undoubtedly feels like a home — especially because her master suite is on the same floor as the kids’ bedrooms.

“This house came on the market, and I flew in from the road — Minneapolis — because I had a day off,” Crow told AD. “I walked in and I immediately sensed that this is a home.”

There’s an open concept throughout, with rooms flowing into each other and even into outdoor living spaces, like the piano room which opens to the backyard, and the den which continues into what Crow calls the “outdoor den.”

“Almost everything leads outside,” said Crow. “And for me, raising two boys, my main objective is for them to be more outside than inside, more in nature than into electronics.”

The “First Cut is the Deepest” singer beefed up the outdoor spaces to be even more appealing to both her and her sons, adding a fully functional 10-stall barn which houses working stables, a recording studio, a saloon and even a chapel, which she uses to meditate.

One of the most unique aspects of Crow’s home, however, is the way she uses antiques she has fallen in love with to decorate — a hobby which she jokingly calls “junking.”

“I’m definitely a collector of oddball antiques, to my nine-year-old’s dismay,” said Crow. “’Mom, why do we have to have all these weird things in our house?’ Portraits of dead people, these santas, which are these wood-carved angels and portraits. I’ve scaled it back some — I’m their creepy mom.”

