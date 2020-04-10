Image zoom Christian Klugmann. Inset: Walt Disney Television via Getty

Shel Silverstein’s former abode is fittingly whimsical for the prolific children’s author.

The late poet and illustrator — who is best known for works like The Giving Tree and Where the Sidewalk Ends — wrote many of his classics in the residence, which he owned until his death in 1999 at age 67.

It’s now for sale for $783,000, listed with Dianne Andrews, Engel & Völkers Sausalito,

The floating two-story home is actually a decommissioned World War 2 Balloon Barge, called Evil Eye. It’s approximately 1,200 square feet with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The home is part of a house boat community in Sausalito, California, and has views of Mount Tamalpais.

Playful touches like stained glass windows and original hand-painted doors give the residence character, and creative rooms are full of imagination. One bedroom features a hanging bed with two porthole windows for sea views.

The master bedroom comes complete with a writing nook to channel the accomplished author.

Remembering Silverstein after his death, fellow cartoonist Jules Feiffer told the Los Angeles Times that his literary legacy will endure in fans of all ages, calling him a “true artist.”

“He had a sophisticated and innocent wise-guy charm,” Feiffer said at the time. “He drew like a dream and had a wonderfully evocative free line. His animals, for instance, were more real, more authentic than the animals themselves.”

Added Feiffer: “Two or three generations from now, kids will still be reciting his poems the way an earlier generation did with Edward Lear.”