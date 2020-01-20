See Inside Shaun White's $10.995 Million Ocean-Front Malibu Home

Shaun White is looking for a buyer to slide into his California home.

Recently, the three-time Olympic gold medalist, 33, put his picturesque, gated Malibu estate on the market with a price tag of $10.995 million.

At 2,164 square feet, the sunny, beachfront home is far removed from the icy environments that served as the settings for the Winter Olympian’s record-breaking snowboarding career.

Situated on a bluff top, the living space, first built in 1948, has been “meticulously remodeled with the utmost attention to detail,” according to its listing, facilitated by Aaron Kirman, who stars in CNBC’s new realty reality seres Listing Impossible.

Inside, the residence features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, encompassed in an open-concept plan that boasts hardwood floors. Walls of windows shed light on large dining and living areas, with a fireplace also providing cozy hangout space.

A breakfast nook is nestled inside the gourmet kitchen, where plenty of counter space and professional-level appliances create a comfortable setting to cook or hang out.

Perhaps the most striking perk of the property is its breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, located just steps away. The outdoor areas include a covered terrace with a grilling area, and a private in-ground pool surrounded by sprawling lawns.

The home was listed in June 2019 at a price of $12.75 million, with the current offer listed as active on Jan. 13.

Also an accomplished skateboarder, White was named the Best Male Athlete of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games after he turned in an impressive performance in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and nabbed a record-breaking third Olympic gold medal in the men’s halfpipe.

White recently sold another home, which neighbored the one currently still for sale.

According to Variety, White sold the nearby, larger house at the end of 2019 for $11.8 million. He had purchased the place six years prior from Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss for just under $9 million, and had later rented it to celebs including singer Frank Ocean.