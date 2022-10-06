Rita Ora Shows Off Her London House 'with an Old Spirit' — See Inside!

Rita Ora is showing off her historical London home!

The singer and actress, 31, lives in a home in North London's Primrose Hill neighborhood that was built in 1877. Once owned by illustrator Arthur Rackham, who did all the drawings for classic books including Sleeping Beauty and Alice in Wonderland, it is a Grade II listed historical building — meaning that much of the original glass and woodwork is still intact. Ora took Architectural Digest on a tour of the stunning historical home.

"I've always had an attraction to homes with an old spirit," says Ora. "I knew this house specifically has been [home to] a lot of creatives, so I thought it would have a really special energy."

She explains in her tour how much of the appeal of the house comes from its spacious garden, a little green space in the middle of London.

"The house is so earthy. The garden has its own personality," says Ora.

Helen Cathcart/Architectural Digest

Ora's living room opens out to the yard, with beautiful windows exposing the space to the inside. Also in the living space is an original wood partition that she told AD is one of her favorite parts of the house.

The renovations Ora made on her home mostly consisted of restoring the floors and roof, updating pipes and electricity and modernizing the bathrooms and kitchen, all while keeping its original character. She aimed for earth tones in the decor, rather than anything too stark.

Helen Cathcart/Architectural Digest

Many of the furnishings came from London's Portobello Road Market, and match the vintage vibes of the home itself.

She also takes the outlet to her pink-painted "snug," explaining the British term means a space "where you watch TV, put the fire on and there are books."

"Traditionally, where I'm from, a snug is very masculine, it's like a man cave," she says. "That's always been annoying to me. I was like, 'What's the female equivalent of that?' I wanted that touch of romance and femininity."

Helen Cathcart/Architectural Digest

The "Follow Me" singer says her home sometimes surprises people who expect its style to be similar to her often outlandish fashion choices.

"Everyone comes to my house and says, 'I can't believe you live in a house like this,'" she explains. "My exterior self is super flamboyant, colorful, and I'm really proud of the decisions I make. Internally, my interior self is the opposite. I wanted my inner self reflected in my home."

Read about Rita Oras's London home and see more photos in Architectural Digest's November 2022 issue or on archdigest.com.