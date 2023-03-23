'Real Housewives of New York' Newcomer Erin Lichy Shows Off Her Hamptons Family Home — See Inside!

Erin Lichy is opening the doors to her Hamptons home!

The real estate agent, 35 — who recently joined the all-new cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City — gave PEOPLE an exclusive look inside her recently renovated Northwest Woods abode — and spilled all the design secrets behind the space.

Lichy is also an interior designer with her own firm called Homegirl, so she enjoyed completely gutting the six-bedroom property — with a little help from her team — and transforming the space over the course of a year.

Though her main residence is in New York City, the up-and-coming reality star says she loves staying at her second place every weekend with her husband of 10 years, Abraham, and their three children, Levi, 8, Layla, 6, and Elijah, 3.

Nadav Havakook

In addition to her kids and husband making their debut alongside Lichy for season 14 of RHONY (expected to premiere this summer), the Douglas Elliman realtor is also excited to show off her multiple businesses and bring a refreshing angle to the show.

"I think I'm the most normal one," she jokes. "We are representing New York in a way that has not been represented before, and I'm really, really happy about that. I think it's going to be a really good season. A lot happens."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Diana Lee Photography R: Caption . PHOTO: Nadav Havakook

For now, Lichy is keeping her peace at her Long Island retreat.

"We love going off season because it's just quieter in the Hamptons," Lichy tells PEOPLE. "You can hear a pin drop," she says, noting that the property encompasses two acres and is surrounded by "vibrant woods."

While the home is "definitely modern and feels a little beachy," Lichy says, she also wanted it to mirror the surrounding greenery.

Nadav Havakook

"It has a lot of richness, a lot of layers that add to the warmth that you would feel in a woodsy location," the New York native explains of her home. "I think it's really important — the design really needs to match the location."

Lichy showed off a bit of her personal design style with her home remodel, especially through "eclectic pieces and adding color and punchiness and vibrancy," however, she also likes to keep things "modern and clean."

Nadav Havakook

One of Lichy's favorite parts of the house is her kitchen, not only because she loves to cook but because of a massive addition she made to the space during renovations.

"We put in a huge window and it just really opened the space. If I'm sitting at the counter I see the kids running around and it's just beautiful to look at the trees," she says. "It's a very lush, woodsy view. It's very serene."

Nadav Havakook

Her bathroom also mirrors that same peaceful feeling which is why it's another cherished room in the house. The paint color "Reticence" may have something to do with it.

"I love this paint color because it's feminine but not at all, at the same time. It can totally be for anybody. But it has this warm depth to it and it matched perfectly with the stone color that we selected for the floors," the Homegirl founder explains.

Nadav Havakook

She also added two separate heads in her spacious shower so her kids can rinse off with her after a long beach day.

Nadav Havakook

While the renovations are mostly complete, a half basketball court is currently being added in the outdoor space to make it the ultimate recreation area for her kids.

"We have our fire pit on one side, we've got the pool area on the other, and we've got the basketball court on the other side of the house," she says. "I knew I needed enough square footage and acreage so that I could really work with the property and let it work for us."