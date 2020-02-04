See Inside Pregnant Jenna Dewan's 'Calm and Chic' New L.A. Home, Designed With Family In Mind

Nicole Gerulat/AllModern

Jenna Dewan may have just moved in with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, but their new place is already decked out in style for their growing family.

The pregnant actress, 39, worked with fashion designer-turned-decorator Erin Fetherston on the project, overhauling the living room, dining room, bedroom and outdoor spaces to create a home that melds both her and Kazee’s personal styles using pieces from AllModern,

“Steve likes a more minimalistic look and has amazing taste,” the Step Up star says of her boyfriend and the father of her second child. (She shares daughter Everly, 6, with ex Channing Tatum.) “I tend to go more feminine and mystical in my tastes, but we easily found a happy medium.”

Dewan wanted to keep the house feeling “warm, calm and chic,” and tried to incorporate clean lines and bright colors in order to do so.

Though she loves how the entire house came together, there are a few specific pieces that Dewan fell head-over-heels for throughout the design process.

In the living room, for example, she can’t get enough of the green velvet couch and extra large coffee table. Her favorite part of the bedroom, she says, is the bed frame, which has built-in reading lights. You can shop all the products in her home on the AllModern website.

With a baby on the way and a 6-year old at home, the dancer also had kid-friendliness in mind during the renovation process.

Her advice for moms looking to decorate a family home? “Clean comfort is key.” Her must-have mom pieces include, “A great couch to lay on with the kiddos as well as comfortable chairs that are also easy to clean,” she says. “Round edges on coffee tables help as well!”

Dewan and Kazee announced in September that they are expecting their first child together. They confirmed the pregnancy news to PEOPLE, saying, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in October 2018 that Dewan and Kazee, who won a Tony for his performance in the Broadway production Once, had been “dating for a couple [of] months,” following Dewan’s split from Tatum in April 2018 after nine years of marriage.

Dewan and Kazee moved into their new home together on December 3, Dewan’s 39th birthday — something Kazee confirmed in a sweet Instagram post.

“The day of her birth has been a full one for us so far…dropping off the kiddo at school, baby doc appointment, nursery planning, moving into our new home, picking the kiddo up from school and so many other little life moments,” the Shameless actor wrote.

“Through it all I love catching eyes with her and knowing that she is the person I will be spending the rest of my life with,” Kazee added.