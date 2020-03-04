Pharrell Williams is letting go of his massive Los Angeles mansion.

The 46-year-old “Happy” singer recently put his 10-bedroom, 11-bahtroom Beverly Hills, Calif., home on the market for $16.95 million. At more than 17,000 square feet, the residence boasts custom architecture that uniquely houses modern interiors fit for entertaining.

According to the estate’s listing — which is represented by agents Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency — the property offers “resort-style living” with a tennis court and grotto, but some fans on social media felt it brought another type of building to mind.

“This man live in a community college,” one twitter user joked on Tuesday, prompting a lively debate about what others thought the home resembles.

“I think that’s the polling place I’m voting at,” wrote another on Super Tuesday.

“I had a dream that I met Pharrell in an elevator and told him his house looked like a community college,” one user shared. While Durham College posted a photo of a building on their campus, complete with a remarkably similar ring-shaped sculpture and the caption, “We see no difference.”

And the four acres of property could certainly host quite a crowd — behind the gates, a 200-foot driveway leads to a motor court with space for 30 vehicles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Williams bought the home from director Tyler Perry in 2018 for $15.6 million. The property was originally built in 1992.

Williams has made some very real collegiate dreams come true in the past.

While giving the commencement speech for the 2019 class of Harlem Children’s Zone Promise Academy in June, the artist had a surprise for the graduating class. Williams announced to the 114 graduates that he had guaranteed internship opportunities for every student after their first year of college.

“The world is watching Harlem, but this renaissance will be different,” Williams said during his speech. “Believe it or not … it’s going to actually be better. The reason why is because the new Harlem Renaissance has education at its core.”

When one student heard Williams’ announcement, she could not believe it at first but felt a sense of relief going into her freshman year of college.

“I was surprised and shocked and relieved,” Brionna Pope told CNN at the time. “A lot of us who were financially struggling … to at least know we had a head start in life because next summer we would be able to get internships and make connections.”